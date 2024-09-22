Fat cookies, often known for their thick and chewy texture, are a delightful indulgence that can satisfy any sweet tooth. With a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a batch of these delicious cookies that are perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself). Here’s how to make fat cooks.

Ingredients

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar, packed

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups chocolate chips (or your favorite mix-ins)

1 cup chopped nuts (like walnuts or pecans)

Instructions on How to Make Fat Cookies

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper to prevent sticking. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. This step ensures that the leavening agent is evenly distributed throughout the flour. In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together until creamy and well combined. This should take about 2-3 minutes. The mixture should be light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Then, stir in the vanilla extract until fully combined. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Stir until just combined; be careful not to overmix. The dough should be thick and slightly sticky. Gently fold in the chocolate chips and nuts, if using. This is where you can get creative with different types of chips or add-ins like dried fruit or toffee bits. Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, drop generous portions of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving about 2 inches of space between each cookie. These cookies will spread, so don’t worry if they look large! Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden. The centers might look slightly underbaked; this is perfect for that chewy texture. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips

For thicker cookies, chill the dough for 30 minutes before baking. This helps prevent spreading and enhances flavor.

Try adding different extracts (like almond or mint) or spices (such as cinnamon or nutmeg) for a unique twist.

Keep your cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. They also freeze well, so you can enjoy them later!

