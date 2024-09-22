Fat cookies, often known for their thick and chewy texture, are a delightful indulgence that can satisfy any sweet tooth. With a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a batch of these delicious cookies that are perfect for sharing (or keeping all to yourself). Here’s how to make fat cooks.
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups chocolate chips (or your favorite mix-ins)
- 1 cup chopped nuts (like walnuts or pecans)
Instructions on How to Make Fat Cookies
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper to prevent sticking.
- In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. This step ensures that the leavening agent is evenly distributed throughout the flour.
- In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together until creamy and well combined. This should take about 2-3 minutes. The mixture should be light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Then, stir in the vanilla extract until fully combined.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Stir until just combined; be careful not to overmix. The dough should be thick and slightly sticky.
- Gently fold in the chocolate chips and nuts, if using. This is where you can get creative with different types of chips or add-ins like dried fruit or toffee bits.
- Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, drop generous portions of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving about 2 inches of space between each cookie. These cookies will spread, so don’t worry if they look large!
- Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden. The centers might look slightly underbaked; this is perfect for that chewy texture.
- Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Tips
- For thicker cookies, chill the dough for 30 minutes before baking. This helps prevent spreading and enhances flavor.
- Try adding different extracts (like almond or mint) or spices (such as cinnamon or nutmeg) for a unique twist.
- Keep your cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week. They also freeze well, so you can enjoy them later!
Also Read: How To Make Dish SoapEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874