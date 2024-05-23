How To Make Plantain Chips

Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a novice in the culinary world, this easy-to-follow recipe will help you achieve crispy, golden-brown plantain chips that are perfect for snacking or accompanying your favorite dishes. Welcome to our step-by-step guide on how to make irresistible plantain chips right in the comfort of your kitchen.

Ingredients

Ripe plantains

Vegetable oil

Salt (optional, to taste)

Instructions

Begin by choosing ripe but firm plantains. Look for ones with yellow skins that are slightly spotted, indicating ripeness. Avoid overly ripe plantains as they tend to be too soft and won’t yield crispy chips. Peel the plantains using a knife or vegetable peeler. Once peeled, slice the plantains thinly and uniformly. You can use a sharp knife or a mandoline slicer for precision. Aim for slices that are about 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Heat vegetable oil in a deep frying pan or pot over medium-high heat. Make sure there is enough oil to fully submerge the plantain slices. To test if the oil is hot enough, drop a small piece of plantain into the oil. If it sizzles and bubbles, the oil is ready for frying. Carefully add the plantain slices to the hot oil in batches, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the slices until they turn golden brown and crispy, usually about 2-3 minutes per side. Use a slotted spoon to remove the chips from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. While the plantain chips are still hot, sprinkle them with salt to taste. You can also experiment with other seasonings such as chili powder, garlic powder, or paprika for added flavor. Once the plantain chips have cooled slightly, they are ready to be enjoyed! Serve them as a snack on their own or alongside your favorite dips such as guacamole, salsa, or hummus. If you have any leftover plantain chips (though they’re so tasty, they might not last long!), store them in an airtight container once completely cooled. Properly stored, they should stay crispy for a few days.

