How To Make Soft Roti: A Step-By-Step Guide

Roti is a staple in many households, cherished for its simplicity and versatility. Crafting the perfect soft roti requires attention to detail, but with the right technique, anyone can achieve it. This guide walks you through the process of how to make soft roti, perfect for any meal.

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon oil (optional)

1 cup warm water (approximate)

Instructions

Begin by combining the whole wheat flour and salt in a large mixing bowl. If you’re using oil, add it to the flour mixture. The oil helps to make the roti softer and more pliable, though it’s optional. Slowly add warm water to the flour mixture, a little at a time. Mix the dough using your hand or a spoon. The key here is to add water gradually to avoid making the dough too sticky. Aim for a soft, pliable consistency that holds together without being overly sticky. Once the dough starts coming together, transfer it to a clean surface and knead it for about 5-7 minutes. Knead until the dough is smooth and elastic. If the dough feels too dry, add a few drops of water; if it’s too sticky, sprinkle a little more flour. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 20 minutes. Resting helps the gluten in the flour relax, making the roti easier to roll out and resulting in a softer texture. After resting, divide the dough into small, equal-sized balls. Aim for balls about the size of a golf ball, though you can adjust the size based on your preference for thicker or thinner rotis. Lightly flour your rolling surface and rolling pin. Take one dough ball and gently flatten it with your fingers before rolling it out into a thin, even circle. Try to roll it evenly to ensure that the roti cooks uniformly. If the dough sticks, sprinkle a bit more flour on the surface. Heat a tava or skillet over medium-high heat. Place the rolled-out roti on the hot skillet and cook for about 30 seconds, or until you see bubbles starting to form. Flip the roti and cook the other side for another 30 seconds. Press gently with a cloth or spatula to encourage puffing. Flip again and cook for a few more seconds if needed. Remove the roti from the skillet and place it in a container lined with a cloth to keep it warm and soft. Serve the roti immediately with your favorite curries, vegetables, or dips.

Tips

Use warm water to mix the dough; it helps in achieving the right consistency.

Kneading the dough well is crucial for soft rotis.

Resting the dough is not to be skipped, as it significantly affects the texture.

Adjust the heat while cooking; too high can burn the roti, while too low can make it hard.

