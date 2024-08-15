Soji, also known as semovita porridge, is a popular Nigerian breakfast dish made from semovita (semovita flour) and is cherished for its creamy texture and mild, comforting flavor. This versatile dish can be enjoyed plain or enhanced with various toppings and mix-ins. Here’s a simple recipe how to make soji.

Ingredients

1 cup semovita (semovita flour)

2 cups water or milk (or a combination of both)

1/4 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

A pinch of ground nutmeg or cinnamon (optional)

Fresh fruit, nuts, or honey for topping (optional)

Instructions

In a medium-sized saucepan, combine the water and/or milk. If you prefer a richer flavor, using milk is ideal, but water works just as well. Heat the liquid over medium heat until it is warm but not boiling. While the liquid is heating, place the semovita flour in a small bowl. Gradually add a small amount of the warm liquid to the semovita, stirring constantly to create a smooth paste. This step helps to prevent lumps from forming in your porridge. Once the semovita paste is smooth, gradually stir it into the remaining warm liquid in the saucepan. Continue to stir as you add the paste to ensure an even consistency. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until the porridge thickens and begins to pull away from the sides of the saucepan. This usually takes about 5-7 minutes. Add the sugar, salt, and any optional flavorings like vanilla extract or ground nutmeg/cinnamon. Stir well to ensure that the seasonings are fully incorporated. Once the porridge has reached your desired consistency (it should be smooth and creamy), remove it from the heat. Serve hot in bowls. You can enjoy it plain or with your choice of toppings. Enhance your soji with fresh fruit like sliced bananas or berries, a drizzle of honey, or a sprinkle of nuts. These additions not only add flavor but also nutritional value.

Tips

Keeping the mixture moving helps prevent lumps and ensures a smooth texture.

If the porridge becomes too thick, you can stir in a little more warm water or milk to achieve your preferred consistency.

Experiment with different spices and flavorings according to your taste preferences. Cinnamon and nutmeg are classic choices, but you can also try adding a splash of almond extract for a unique twist.

