How To Make Tanghulu (Candied Fruit Skewers)

Tanghulu, a popular Chinese street snack, is made by coating skewered fruits in a hardened sugar glaze, creating a delightful combination of juicy fruit and crunchy candy. Traditionally made with hawthorn berries, tanghulu can be customized with other fruits like strawberries, grapes, or oranges. Here’s how to make tanghulu at home.

Ingredients

For a batch of tanghulu, gather the following:

1 cup of fresh strawberries, grapes, or other fruits of your choice

1 cup of granulated sugar

½ cup of water

Bamboo skewers

Step 1: Prepare the Fruits

Wash and dry the fruits thoroughly, as any moisture can prevent the sugar coating from sticking. Skewer 2-3 pieces of fruit per bamboo stick, leaving a bit of space between each piece. Dry fruits are crucial for achieving a glossy, even coating, so pat them well with a paper towel if needed.

Step 2: Prepare the Sugar Syrup

In a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the sugar and water. Stir the mixture over medium heat until the sugar dissolves, then increase the heat to medium-high and let it simmer. Avoid stirring at this stage, as it can cause crystallization. Allow the sugar syrup to cook until it reaches the “hard crack” stage, about 300°F (150°C). If you don’t have a thermometer, you can test the syrup by dropping a small amount into cold water; if it hardens immediately into brittle strands, it’s ready.

Step 3: Dip the Skewered Fruits

Once the syrup reaches the right temperature, carefully dip each fruit skewer into the hot syrup, coating all sides quickly. Be cautious, as the sugar syrup is extremely hot. For an even coating, you can use a spoon to drizzle the syrup over the fruits if dipping is difficult.

Step 4: Cool and Set the Tanghulu

Place the coated skewers on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat to cool and set. The sugar glaze will harden within minutes, forming a shiny, glass-like coating around the fruit. Avoid touching the tanghulu until fully hardened to prevent any smudging or dents.

Step 5: Serve and Enjoy

Once the sugar coating is completely set, your tanghulu is ready to enjoy! Serve immediately for the best crunch and flavor, as humidity can soften the glaze over time.

Tips and Variations

Try using small citrus segments, kiwi, or blueberries for variety.

Adding a bit of corn syrup to the sugar mixture can help prevent crystallization and make for a smoother finish.

Avoid refrigerating tanghulu, as the sugar glaze can become sticky.

