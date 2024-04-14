Fufu, a staple dish in many West African countries, is a versatile and hearty food made from starchy ingredients like cassava, plantains, or yams. Cassava fufu, in particular, is loved for its smooth texture and mild flavor, making it the perfect accompaniment to a wide variety of savory soups and stews. In this guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to prepare fufu from cassava, ensuring a delicious and authentic dish that will satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients

2-3 large cassava roots

Water for soaking and cooking

Salt

Instructions

Prepare the Cassava Start by selecting firm and fresh cassava roots from your local market or grocery store. Rinse the cassava roots under cold running water to remove any dirt or debris. Then, using a sharp knife, carefully peel the tough outer skin of the cassava to reveal the white flesh underneath. Rinse the peeled cassava again to remove any remaining dirt or residue.

Cut and Soak the Cassava Once peeled, cut the cassava roots into manageable chunks or pieces. Place the cassava pieces in a large bowl or pot and cover them with enough water to completely submerge them. Soak the cassava in water for at least 4-6 hours or overnight. This soaking process helps to soften the cassava and makes it easier to blend into a smooth paste. Cook the Cassava After soaking, drain the water from the cassava and transfer the pieces to a large pot. Add fresh water to the pot, enough to cover the cassava pieces, and bring it to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to low and let the cassava simmer gently for about 20-30 minutes, or until the cassava is tender and easily pierced with a fork. Mash the Cassava Once the cassava is cooked through and tender, remove it from the heat and drain off any excess water. Transfer the cooked cassava pieces to a large bowl or mortar and use a potato masher, fork, or traditional fufu pounding stick (known as a pestle) to mash the cassava into a smooth and lump-free paste. Alternatively, you can use a blender or food processor to blend the cassava into a smooth puree. Form the Fufu Once mashed or blended, transfer the cassava paste to a clean pot or saucepan. Place the pot over low heat and continue to stir the cassava paste vigorously with a wooden spoon or spatula. Cook the cassava paste for another 5-10 minutes, stirring continuously, until it thickens and becomes slightly stretchy. Serve and Enjoy Once the cassava fufu is cooked to your desired consistency, remove it from the heat and transfer it to a serving dish. Fufu is traditionally served alongside savory soups and stews such as egusi soup, palm nut soup, or groundnut soup. To enjoy, tear off a small portion of the fufu with your fingers and use it to scoop up the soup or stew. Alternatively, you can shape the fufu into smooth balls or mounds for a more elegant presentation.

