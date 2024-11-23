DStv’s PG Block feature is designed to restrict access to certain channels or content based on parental guidance settings. If your DStv displays a “PG Blocked” message, you’ll need to adjust the settings to remove this restriction. Here’s how to remove PG blocked on DStv to regain access to all available content.

Access the DStv Settings Menu

Turn on your DStv decoder and press the Menu button on your remote control. This will bring up the main settings menu on your TV screen. Navigate to Parental Control Settings

Use the arrow keys on your remote to scroll to Parental Control in the menu options and select it by pressing the OK button. Enter Your Parental PIN

You will be prompted to enter the Parental Control PIN. The default PIN for DStv is usually 1234 or 0000, depending on your decoder model. If you’ve changed the PIN in the past, use your personalized code. Adjust PG Block Settings

Once inside the Parental Control settings, look for the PG Block or Viewing Restrictions option. Highlight it and press OK. Adjust the settings to lower or completely disable the restriction. Set Age Restrictions to Off

To remove the block entirely, set the age restriction to None or the lowest available level (e.g., All Viewers). This ensures all content is accessible without prompts or blocks. Save Changes

After adjusting the settings, select Save or OK to apply the changes. Exit the settings menu by pressing the Exit button on your remote. Test the Adjustment

Navigate to a previously blocked channel or program to ensure the PG Block message no longer appears. If the restriction persists, recheck the settings or try resetting the decoder. Reset the PIN If Forgotten

If you can’t remember your PIN, contact DStv customer support for assistance. They can guide you through the process of resetting your PIN or provide a master override code. Enable Parental Controls Selectively (Optional)

If you want to keep some restrictions in place for younger viewers, you can customize the parental control settings to block only specific channels or content categories while allowing others. Check Decoder Software Updates

Occasionally, software issues may cause settings to behave unexpectedly. Ensure your DStv decoder is running the latest software version by performing a system update through the settings menu.

Also Read: How To Reconnect DStv