Safe Mode is a diagnostic mode that Android devices enter to troubleshoot issues caused by third-party apps or system errors. While it can be helpful in resolving problems, being stuck in Safe Mode can limit your phone’s functionality. In this guide, we’ll explore the step-by-step process of how to remove phone from safe mode and return it to normal operation.

Restart Your Phone: The simplest way to exit Safe Mode is by restarting your phone. Press and hold the power button until the power menu appears on the screen. Tap “Restart” or “Reboot” to restart your phone. Once it boots up again, it should no longer be in Safe Mode. Check for Stuck Buttons: Sometimes, a stuck or malfunctioning hardware button can trigger Safe Mode unintentionally. Check the volume buttons, power button, and home button (if applicable) to ensure they are not stuck or damaged. Cleaning around the buttons with compressed air or a soft brush may also help. Remove Recently Installed Apps: If your phone entered Safe Mode after installing a new app, it’s possible that the app is causing the issue. To remove recently installed apps, follow these steps: Go to Settings on your phone.

Navigate to “Apps” or “Applications.”

Find the recently installed app(s) that you suspect may be causing the problem.

Tap on the app and select “Uninstall” or “Remove.”

Restart your phone to exit Safe Mode and check if the issue persists. Update or Roll Back Apps: Outdated or incompatible apps can sometimes trigger Safe Mode. To update apps on your phone: Open the Google Play Store app.

Tap on the menu icon (three horizontal lines) and select “My apps & games.”

Check for available updates and install them if necessary.

Alternatively, if you suspect a specific app update caused the issue, you can uninstall updates for that app: Go to Settings > Apps > [App Name]. Tap on “More” or the three-dot menu and select “Uninstall updates.” Restart your phone to see if it exits Safe Mode.

Perform a Factory Reset: If the above steps don’t resolve the issue and your phone remains stuck in Safe Mode, performing a factory reset may be necessary. Before proceeding, note that a factory reset will erase all data on your phone, so be sure to back up important files and data beforehand. To perform a factory reset: Go to Settings > System > Reset options.

Select “Erase all data (factory reset)” or a similar option.

Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm and initiate the reset process.

Once the reset is complete, set up your phone as a new device and check if the issue persists.

