A dripping tap is often caused by a worn-out washer, which is a small but essential part that creates a watertight seal. Replacing a tap washer is a straightforward task that can save water and reduce utility bills. This guide explains how to replace a tap washer safely and efficiently.

Turn Off the Water Supply

Locate the water supply valve for the tap you are fixing, usually found under the sink. Turn it off by rotating the valve clockwise. If you cannot find the specific valve, shut off the main water supply. Open the tap to release any remaining water and relieve pressure. Gather Your Tools

You will need a spanner or adjustable wrench, a screwdriver, replacement washers of the correct size, and plumbing tape. Having a towel or bucket nearby is also useful to catch any residual water. Remove the Tap Handle

Examine the tap handle to locate the screw that secures it. This may be hidden under a decorative cap. Use a flathead screwdriver to gently pry off the cap, then remove the screw to detach the handle. Unscrew the Tap Bonnet

Use a spanner or adjustable wrench to unscrew the tap bonnet, which is the outer casing that holds the internal components. Turn it counterclockwise to remove it. Be careful not to damage the tap body or scratch the surface. Remove the Old Washer

Once the tap assembly is exposed, locate the old washer at the base of the spindle. It is usually held in place with a small screw or clip. Use a screwdriver to remove the screw and take out the worn washer. Select and Install the New Washer

Match the old washer with a new one of the same size and type. Place the new washer in the same position and secure it with the screw or clip. Ensure it sits snugly to create a proper seal. Reassemble the Tap

Reattach the tap bonnet by screwing it back onto the tap body. Use the spanner to tighten it, but avoid overtightening, which could damage the threads. Reinstall the tap handle and secure it with the screw. Replace the decorative cap if applicable. Turn On the Water Supply

Slowly turn the water supply valve back on. Open the tap to check for leaks and ensure it operates smoothly. If the tap continues to drip, double-check that the washer is correctly seated and that all components are tightened. Test the Tap

Close the tap and observe for a few minutes to ensure there are no drips. If the problem persists, there may be an issue with the tap seat, which might require reseating or professional repair.

