How To Reset A Huawei Router

Resetting a Huawei router can resolve connectivity issues, forgotten passwords, or configuration errors. This process restores the router to its default factory settings, erasing any custom configurations. Whether you are troubleshooting problems or preparing the router for a new setup, this guide provides clear instructions on how to reset Huawei router.

Understand the Reset Process

Resetting the router will erase all custom settings, including Wi-Fi passwords, network names, and security configurations. Ensure you have the default login credentials and ISP settings, typically found on a sticker at the back or bottom of the router. Locate the Reset Button

Find the reset button on your Huawei router. It is usually a small, recessed button labeled Reset or Restore Factory Settings. You may need a pin, paperclip, or similar object to press it. Power On the Router

Ensure the router is powered on and connected to an electrical source. A reset can only be performed when the device is on. Press and Hold the Reset Button

Insert a pin or paperclip into the reset button and press it down. Hold the button for about 10 to 30 seconds, or until the router’s lights begin to flash or change. This indicates that the reset process has started. Wait for the Router to Restart

Release the reset button and wait for the router to reboot. This may take a few minutes. Once complete, the router will be restored to its factory default settings. Reconnect to the Router

After the reset, the router will revert to its default Wi-Fi name (SSID) and password. These details are usually printed on a label on the router. Use these credentials to reconnect your devices to the Wi-Fi network. Access the Router Settings

Open a web browser on a device connected to the router. Enter the router’s default IP address, such as 192.168.3.1 or 192.168.1.1, into the address bar. Log in using the default username and password, usually admin for both. Reconfigure the Router

Set up your Wi-Fi name, password, and any other network preferences. If your ISP requires specific settings, enter them during the configuration process. Save your changes to complete the setup.

