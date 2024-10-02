How To Scan Wi-Fi Passwords

In our increasingly connected world, accessing Wi-Fi networks has become essential for daily activities, from work to entertainment. However, forgetting a Wi-Fi password can be frustrating, especially if you need to connect multiple devices or share access with friends and family. Fortunately, there are various methods to retrieve or scan Wi-Fi passwords, whether you’re using Windows, macOS, or mobile devices. Here’s how to scan wifi password.

Using Windows

Command Prompt Method: Open the Command Prompt by searching for “cmd” in the Start menu.

Type the command: netsh wlan show profiles and hit Enter. This will display a list of all Wi-Fi networks your device has connected to.

To see the password for a specific network, type: netsh wlan show profile name=”YourNetworkName” key=clear. Look for the line labeled “Key Content”; that’s your Wi-Fi password. Using Windows Settings: Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Status.

Click on “Network and Sharing Center.”

Find your Wi-Fi network name and click on it. In the Wi-Fi Status window, click “Wireless Properties.”

Go to the “Security” tab and check the box that says “Show characters” to reveal your password.

On macOS

Using Keychain Access: Open “Keychain Access” from the Applications > Utilities folder.

In the left sidebar, select “System” and then search for your Wi-Fi network name.

Double-click on the network name, and in the new window, check the box that says “Show password.”

You may be prompted to enter your Mac’s administrator password to view the Wi-Fi password.

On Mobile Devices

For Android (Android 10 and above): Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi.

Tap on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to or want to share.

You’ll see a “Share” option (represented by a QR code). Tap on it to view the password at the bottom of the screen. For iOS: If you’re running iOS 16 or later, you can view saved Wi-Fi passwords.

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi, then tap the information icon (i) next to your network.

Tap on “Password” and authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode to reveal the password.

Security Considerations

While retrieving or scanning Wi-Fi passwords can be convenient, it’s essential to consider security and privacy. Accessing someone else’s Wi-Fi network without permission is illegal and unethical. Always ensure that you have the right to access the network and that you’re following legal guidelines. If you frequently forget your Wi-Fi passwords, consider using a password manager to securely store them for easy access in the future.

