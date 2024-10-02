How To Scan Wi-Fi Passwords

In our increasingly connected world, accessing Wi-Fi networks has become essential for daily activities, from work to entertainment. However, forgetting a Wi-Fi password can be frustrating, especially if you need to connect multiple devices or share access with friends and family. Fortunately, there are various methods to retrieve or scan Wi-Fi passwords, whether you’re using Windows, macOS, or mobile devices. Here’s how to scan wifi password.
Using Windows
- Command Prompt Method:
- Open the Command Prompt by searching for “cmd” in the Start menu.
- Type the command: netsh wlan show profiles and hit Enter. This will display a list of all Wi-Fi networks your device has connected to.
- To see the password for a specific network, type: netsh wlan show profile name=”YourNetworkName” key=clear. Look for the line labeled “Key Content”; that’s your Wi-Fi password.
- Using Windows Settings:
- Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Status.
- Click on “Network and Sharing Center.”
- Find your Wi-Fi network name and click on it. In the Wi-Fi Status window, click “Wireless Properties.”
- Go to the “Security” tab and check the box that says “Show characters” to reveal your password.
On macOS
- Using Keychain Access:
- Open “Keychain Access” from the Applications > Utilities folder.
- In the left sidebar, select “System” and then search for your Wi-Fi network name.
- Double-click on the network name, and in the new window, check the box that says “Show password.”
- You may be prompted to enter your Mac’s administrator password to view the Wi-Fi password.
On Mobile Devices
- For Android (Android 10 and above):
- Go to Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi.
- Tap on the Wi-Fi network you are connected to or want to share.
- You’ll see a “Share” option (represented by a QR code). Tap on it to view the password at the bottom of the screen.
- For iOS:
- If you’re running iOS 16 or later, you can view saved Wi-Fi passwords.
- Go to Settings > Wi-Fi, then tap the information icon (i) next to your network.
- Tap on “Password” and authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode to reveal the password.
Security Considerations
While retrieving or scanning Wi-Fi passwords can be convenient, it’s essential to consider security and privacy. Accessing someone else’s Wi-Fi network without permission is illegal and unethical. Always ensure that you have the right to access the network and that you’re following legal guidelines. If you frequently forget your Wi-Fi passwords, consider using a password manager to securely store them for easy access in the future.
Also Read: How To Open A Business AccountEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874