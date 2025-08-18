How to See Hidden Movies and Shows on Netflix

Netflix has become a dominant force in the entertainment industry, offering a vast array of movies and TV shows for viewers around the world. However, many users don’t realize that not all of Netflix’s content is available in every country.

With a simple tweak or two, you can unlock a whole new world of hidden movies and shows that you might otherwise never find.

Whether you want to dive into foreign films or catch exclusive content only available in certain regions, there are a few tricks that can help you discover hidden gems on Netflix. Here’s a guide on how to see more than what’s on your regular Netflix homepage, including Netflix codes and VPNs.

Unlocking Geo-Restricted Content with a VPN

One of the most significant limitations of Netflix is its region-based restrictions. Depending on where you live, the content available to you may differ significantly.

For instance, Netflix in the United States has a different catalog than Netflix in the United Kingdom, Canada, or Japan. Some movies and TV shows that are available in one country may be completely absent in another.

This is due to licensing agreements and regional restrictions imposed by content creators. However, you don’t have to settle for the limited library available in your region. One of the most effective ways to unlock content from other regions is you watch Netflix with Surfshark VPN.

A VPN is a service that allows you to connect to the internet through a server located in a different country. By using a VPN, you can change your virtual location and access Netflix as if you were in another country.

This can help you bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy shows and movies that are not available in your region.

For example:

If you’re in the US and want to watch British content, you can connect to a UK-based server.

If you’re in Australia and want access to US-based Netflix content, you can use a US server.

Keep in mind that not all VPNs work with Netflix. Netflix is constantly updating its security measures to block VPN users. To ensure that you can access content from different countries, it’s important to use a VPN that regularly updates its servers and bypasses Netflix’s VPN detection system.

Using Netflix Codes to Unlock Hidden Categories

Netflix’s catalog is organized into hundreds of different categories, but many of these are not visible in the regular user interface. These hidden categories often contain niche content, such as documentaries on specific topics, movies from particular countries, or genre-specific films that are buried deep within the platform. Netflix codes are a simple yet powerful tool that can unlock these hidden categories.

Every genre or subgenre on Netflix has a unique code. For example, if you are a fan of “Action & Adventure,” you can access all the films within this genre by typing in a specific code. These codes are not visible on the Netflix website or app, but if you know them, you can input them into the URL to unlock a treasure trove of content.

Here’s how it works:

Go to the URL bar on your browser. Type in this link :

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/[code]

Replace [code] with the relevant genre code.

For example:

Action & Adventure: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/1365

Horror Movies: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8711

Romantic Movies: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/8883

Sci-Fi & Fantasy: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/1492

There are hundreds of codes for various genres, sub-genres, and niche topics, including:

Classic Movies

Family Features

Documentaries

Thrillers

Anime

Stand-up Comedy

Indie Movies

By using these Netflix codes, you can discover movies and shows that are hidden beneath the surface. For example, you might come across foreign films in the “Foreign Movies” category or obscure cult classics in the “Cult Movies” section with titles like Jujutsu Kaisen, Shadow Fight, and more.

Some of these categories will give you access to content you might not even have considered watching before.

Using Smart DNS Services

In addition to VPNs, there are other ways to access geo-restricted content on Netflix. One such option is using Smart DNS services.

Smart DNS services work similarly to a VPN but don’t encrypt your internet traffic. This means they tend to offer faster speeds for streaming, though they don’t provide the same level of privacy.

Smart DNS services can be a great option if you just want to access Netflix from a different region without the potential slowdown caused by VPN encryption.

Be Aware of Netflix’s Terms of Service

While using Netflix codes and VPNs to unlock content can be tempting, it’s important to remember that Netflix’s terms of service prohibit the use of VPNs to bypass geo-restrictions. This means there is always a risk that Netflix could detect your VPN usage and block access to the content you’re trying to watch.

That said, many users continue to use VPNs for personal use and report little to no issues with their accounts.

If Netflix catches onto the fact that you are using a VPN, they may restrict your access to the service, so it’s important to consider the potential risks. Always ensure that you’re using a VPN that regularly updates its servers to avoid detection.

Conclusion

If you’ve ever felt limited by the content available to you on Netflix, there are simple solutions that can help you uncover hidden shows and movies. Using Netflix codes is an easy way to dive into niche genres and categories, while a VPN opens up a world of content that is otherwise locked behind geo-restrictions.

Together, these tools offer a way to significantly expand your Netflix experience, bringing you content from across the globe.

By following these tips, you can maximize your Netflix subscription and find hidden gems that will keep you entertained for hours.