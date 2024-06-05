How To Send A Call Back With Telkom

Running out of airtime can be frustrating, especially when you need to make an urgent call. Fortunately, Telkom provides a “Call Me Back” service that allows you to send a free request to someone, asking them to call you back. This guide will walk you through the simple steps on how to send call back with Telkom.

Step-by-Step Guide to Sending a Call Back with Telkom

Dial the USSD Code Open your phone’s dialer app.

Dial 140 followed by the recipient’s phone number, then press the # key. For example, if you want to send a call back request to 0812345678, you would dial 1400812345678#. Send the Request Press the call button after entering the code.

Wait for a confirmation message from Telkom indicating that your request has been sent successfully. Recipient Receives the Message The recipient will get a text message from Telkom with your phone number and a message requesting them to call you back.

Tips for Using the Telkom Call Back Service

Be aware that there might be a limit to the number of call back requests you can send per day.

Ensure the recipient’s number is correctly entered and is an active Telkom number to avoid any issues.

If the call back service does not work, consider using other Telkom services like airtime transfer or borrowing airtime.

Common Issues and Solutions

Double-check the recipient’s phone number to ensure it is correct.

If you experience network problems, wait a few moments and try sending the request again.

If you’ve reached the daily limit for call back requests, you may need to wait until the next day to send another request.

