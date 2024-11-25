How to Stay Disciplined While Playing Poker Online

Poker is a game that requires complete concentration at all times. While strategies and skill are key factors, the best players are those who can maintain their discipline at all stages of the rounds.

Focus is a craft that can be developed, but there are some tips that can help all poker players to learn discipline at the table.

The Two Styles of Play

That discipline is a requirement both for live and online play, but there are some obvious differences between the two. In live play, you will be up against other opponents and your hand has to beat each one to win the pot.

When you’re playing poker online, many titles involve going head-to-head against the dealer. There is no requirement to outthink other players, and no need to adopt certain strategies such as that classic ‘poker face.’

Playing online can, however, mean that there are more distractions. You may be playing at home, where there’s a chance of outdoor disturbances such as deliveries, or someone else in the house may demand your attention.

When playing on the go via a mobile device, there will be other potential distractions depending on where you happen to be. Whether on a train or a bar, external noise will be an issue. Many poker players access their mobile games via a device at home, but this could lead to problems that all online customers face.

Clear Your Space

Online poker players will likely have to face the same potential distractions as remote workers. Studies have shown that anyone based at home may be tempted to deal with household chores, or they may be called upon to run errands for friends or family.

Television and other entertainment mediums may also pull you away from the home computer. Consider your poker play to be as important as your work, and this will help to boost your focus.

Aim to clear away any distractions. Whether playing on a PC, laptop, or mobile device, base yourself in a room where you are less likely to be disturbed and close the door. If you’re not playing on mobile, switch off your phone for the entirety of the session, so no-one can call you.

By clearing your space and having a dedicated room for poker play, there is less chance of losing that focus.

Goals and Bankroll Management

Before taking your seat at the poker table, work out your intentions for the day. Setting a time limit on your play should also allow you to concentrate on the hands that are being delivered.

Along with time management, you should also pay attention to your bankroll. This is another term for your account balance, and it’s the amount of money you have to play with. Experienced poker players recommend setting aside around 10% of your bankroll as a maximum.

If it’s a good day and some wins have rolled in, you can play until you reach your time limit. If things aren’t going your way and you use up the 10% of your balance, walk away and come back another day.

Setting those limits helps with focus and discipline while leaving less room for those distractions to have an effect.

Calm Under Pressure

Whether playing offline against a selection of opponents or digitally against a single dealer, poker will always provide an element of pressure. How you deal with that in-game pressure helps make correct decisions.

Meditation is a great tool in many spheres of life, and while you can’t leave the table for a ten-minute session, there are quick breathing techniques that can help keep stress under control.

The medical profession advises a number of methods including breathing in through your nostrils and out through your mouth. You could also breathe in for a count of four and out for a count of seven. Each of these is a recognized technique that can help you stay calm in a stressful situation.

Among other recommended techniques, visualization has been a useful tool for many. Visualizing yourself as being calm can quickly alleviate stress and pressure. Dropping your shoulders and relaxing your body may also have an immediate calming effect. Some poker players also find that chewing gum helps them to concentrate.

While all card games have an element of chance, poker demands skills and strategy like no other. Offline and online play offer different challenges, but each one demands 100% attention. In order to be effective while at the table, you need full focus and concentration, while maintaining your discipline and keeping distractions away.

Each of the methods listed here should help in maintaining that focus, even when the game comes down to the wire and the turn of the final card. Keep practicing these techniques, while setting out your goals, and you should quickly be able to adopt a calmer and more disciplined approach to your poker play.