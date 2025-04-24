How Behavior at Restaurants Can Reveal Relationship Red Flags Before Cheating Even Begins         

Relationship red flags like being glued to one’s phone are as common as ever in 2025. Someone who consistently ignores their partner by dismissing their opinions when choosing a restaurant or rushing through the meal without engaging in meaningful conversation may lack emotional investment in the relationship. Rude behavior, like unnecessary demands toward staff, can signal issues like deep-seated selfishness or lack of empathy. These behaviors suggest that the person may struggle with respect and consideration.

Their interactions with others while dining out are equally telling. If they frequently flirt with the server, make excessive eye contact with strangers, or seem more interested in attention from other people than in their partner, they are inclined to seek external validation. Downplaying the relationship’s seriousness or avoiding physical or verbal affection in public may also be early signs of emotional detachment.

These small but telling behaviors suggest that a person may be prone to seeking excitement outside of their primary relationship. Admittedly, it’s impossible to tell if your wife is cheating based on beige-flag-type behavior like the above. Watch for further signs of a spouse’s unfaithfulness, like being unreachable at certain times of the day, refusing to share passwords, or frequently sneaking off to talk on the phone or text.

Less obvious signs worth looking out for

Let’s say you’re a man with a female coworker who often sends messages asking annoying basic questions. You tell your wife or girlfriend, and she responds that the coworker might be interested in you and urges you to find out. She might encourage you to pursue a relationship with another woman who’s only a friend in the hope that you’ll cheat, which would justify her cheating regardless of whether it’s already occurred or she’s only considering it. 20% of people admit to cheating even before marriage, so the red flags are worth looking out for.

Studies reveal a consistent gender gap in infidelity, with married men cheating more often than married women. The exact numbers are about 20% of men and 13% of women. Men are more likely to be unfaithful, including on numerous occasions. Infidelity affects both genders, and the reasons vary widely between relationships and individuals. It’s also more common in relationships lasting over a decade.

Age and infidelity

Research also reveals that younger people are less likely to be unfaithful than older adults, a trend that emerged around 2000. Compared to younger people, adults over 55 are more likely to commit infidelity. Men between 60 and 69 show the highest rate of infidelity, and women aged 40-60 are more likely to cheat than younger women. This tendency marks a change from years prior to 2000, when middle-aged people had the highest infidelity rates. The rates for younger adults aged 18-34 are around 11%.

Men are slightly older than their female partners on average, which compounds the above effects. If a married man cheats with a younger woman, who could be likelier to be single because she’s younger, she wouldn’t have engaged in infidelity, but he would have done.

Final thoughts

The way someone behaves at a restaurant can ultimately be a powerful indicator of their overall character and how they will treat you in the future. Small actions like showing courtesy to the staff, trying to engage in conversation, or demonstrating respect for your preferences reflect emotional maturity and commitment. On the other hand, behaviors like being dismissive or flirting with others can signal issues that could lead to infidelity down the line.

Cheating is not a sudden betrayal. It is usually preceded by disregard or emotional detachment, which the person might demonstrate during a dinner date. Recognizing red flags early on allows you to make informed decisions instead of investing in someone who might not be willing to commit. A person who does not prioritize their partner’s presence during a meal or treats others arrogantly could eventually exhibit the same tendencies in their personal life.