Facebook’s autoplay feature automatically starts videos as you scroll through your feed. While convenient for some, it can be disruptive, consume mobile data, or use unnecessary bandwidth. Disabling autoplay is simple and can be adjusted based on your preferences. Whether you’re using a smartphone or computer, the process is straightforward. Here is how to stop videos playing automatically on Facebook.

Open the Facebook App or Website

If you’re using a smartphone, launch the Facebook app. For computer users, go to the Facebook website and log in to your account. Access Settings

On a smartphone, tap the three horizontal lines (menu) at the top right for Android or bottom right for iOS. Scroll down and select “Settings & Privacy,” then tap “Settings.” On a computer, click on your profile icon in the top right, select “Settings & Privacy,” and then “Settings.” Locate Video Settings

On a smartphone, scroll down to find the “Media” or “Preferences” section and look for “Videos and Photos” or “Autoplay.” On a computer, look for “Videos” in the left-hand menu under “Settings.” Adjust Autoplay Settings

In the autoplay settings: On smartphones, choose “Never Autoplay Videos” to disable the feature. You may also find an option to autoplay only on Wi-Fi if you want to save mobile data.

On a computer, click the dropdown menu next to “Auto-Play Videos” and select “Off.” Test the Changes

Return to your feed and scroll through. Videos should no longer play automatically. If the changes haven’t taken effect, go back to settings and ensure your preferences have been saved. Update the App or Browser

Ensure your Facebook app or web browser is up-to-date. Outdated versions may not save or properly apply the changes to your settings. Clear Cache (Optional)

If videos continue to autoplay despite updating your settings, clear your app or browser cache. On smartphones, go to your device settings, find the Facebook app, and select “Clear Cache.” On a computer, clear your browser’s cache through its settings menu.

Tips

Keep your Facebook app updated to avoid bugs that might reset your settings.

Consider turning on data-saving options within the Facebook app to further control media consumption.

Review autoplay settings periodically, as updates might change defaults.

Also Read: How To Stop Sweating Underarms Naturally