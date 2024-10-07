Unpairing your Apple Watch from your iPhone can be necessary for various reasons, such as upgrading to a new watch, troubleshooting issues, or simply wanting to reset your device. The process is straightforward and can be done quickly through your iPhone or directly on the watch itself. Hers is how to unpair Apple watch.

Unpairing via iPhone Open the Apple Watch App

Start by launching the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Ensure your iPhone is nearby and connected to the internet.

Access My Watch

In the Apple Watch app, tap on the “My Watch” tab at the bottom of the screen. This section displays all the paired watches linked to your iPhone.

Select Your Watch

Find the watch you want to unpair and tap on it. This will take you to a screen showing various settings related to your Apple Watch.

Tap on the Info Icon

Next to the watch you want to unpair, you’ll see an “i” icon (info icon). Tap on it to access more options.

Unpair Apple Watch

Scroll down and select “Unpair Apple Watch.” You may be prompted to enter your Apple ID password if you have Activation Lock enabled. Confirm your choice to unpair the watch. This process will automatically back up your watch data to your iPhone.

6.Wait for the Process to Complete

Once you confirm, the unpairing process will begin. Wait for it to finish. Your Apple Watch will reset to factory settings, erasing all data and settings.

2: Unpairing via Apple Watch

If you don’t have your iPhone handy, you can also unpair your Apple Watch directly.

Open Settings on Your Apple Watch

Press the Digital Crown to access your apps and find the “Settings” app. Tap to open it.

Go to General

In the Settings menu, scroll down and select “General.”

Select Reset

Scroll to the bottom and tap on “Reset.” Here, you will find options to erase your content.

Erase All Content and Settings

Tap on “Erase All Content and Settings.” You may need to enter your passcode. Confirm your choice to erase everything on the watch, which will also unpair it from your iPhone.

Wait for the Reset

Your Apple Watch will begin the resetting process. This may take a few moments. Once complete, your watch will restart as if it were new.

