How To Work Out Percentage In Excel

Calculating percentages in Excel is a straightforward process that can help you analyze data effectively. Whether you’re managing a budget, analyzing sales figures, or simply looking to understand how values relate to each other, knowing how to work out percentages can enhance your Excel skills. Here is how to work out percentage on excel.

Understanding the Percentage Formula

Before diving into Excel, it’s essential to understand the basic formula for calculating percentages. The percentage is calculated by dividing the part by the whole and then multiplying by 100. The formula can be represented as:

Percentage=(PartWhole)×100

For example, if you have a test score of 45 out of 60, the percentage would be calculated as:

Percentage=(4560)×100=75%

Setting Up Your Data

Open Excel and enter your data in a worksheet. For instance, you might have two columns: one for the “Part” (e.g., 45) and another for the “Whole” (e.g., 60).

A1 : Part

: Part B1 : Whole

: Whole C1 : Percentage

: Percentage A2 : 45

: 45 B2: 60

Using a Formula to Calculate Percentage

To calculate the percentage in Excel, follow these steps:

Click on cell C2, where you want the percentage to appear. Enter the formula: =(A2/B2)*100 Press Enter.

Excel will calculate the percentage for you. In this case, C2 will display 75.

Formatting the Percentage

To format the result as a percentage:

Select cell C2. Go to the Home tab on the ribbon. In the Number group, click on the Percentage button. You can also adjust the decimal places if needed by clicking the Increase or Decrease Decimal buttons next to the Percentage button.

Now, the cell will display the percentage as 75%.

Calculating Percentages for Multiple Rows

If you have multiple rows of data and want to calculate percentages for each, you can easily do this by dragging the fill handle:

After entering the formula in C2, click on the small square at the bottom right corner of the cell (the fill handle). Drag it down to fill the formula into additional rows (e.g., C3, C4, etc.).

Excel will automatically adjust the formula for each row, calculating the percentage based on the respective Part and Whole values.

Using Excel Functions for More Complex Percentages

For more complex calculations, you can also use Excel’s built-in functions. For instance, if you want to find what percentage a specific value is of a total, you can use:

Formula: =PERCENTAGE(A2, B2)

This function calculates the percentage without needing to multiply by 100 manually.

