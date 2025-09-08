Howard Stern returns to SiriusXM show, after pranking audience with potential replacement

Howard Stern returned on Monday to his popular show on SiriusXM to address questions about the future of “The Howard Stern Show.”

The radio legend had been off the air, raising speculation about a potential departure from the satellite radio service. He had been expected to address that speculation on Monday.

“Fired? Retiring? Canceled? Bye-Bye Booey?” the show said in a promo for the Monday broadcast. “Howard Stern will speak.”

But his Monday show was anything but routine.

The show began with Andy Cohen, the TV host and producer, announcing that he’d be taking over Stern’s channel.

The pair let the news spread for a few moments — then Stern jumped on to clarify that Cohen had been joking.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Stern would be staying with the show. But he did seek to set the record straight.

“Everything in the paper that you’ve been reading about the or about Robin is completely false,” Stern said, referencing Robin Quivers, a cohost of the show.

By ABC News