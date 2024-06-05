Howard Stern Sibling: Meet Ellen Stern

Howard Stern is an American radio personality known for his controversial and popular radio show, The Howard Stern Show.

He was born on January 12, 1954 in Roosevelt, New York.

Stern began his radio career in the 1970s and developed his show through morning positions at various radio stations in New York, Connecticut, Michigan and Washington D.C.

In 2006, Stern moved his show to Sirius Satellite Radio (now SiriusXM) where it continues to air today on two dedicated channels.

Over the years, he has won numerous awards including Billboard’s Nationally Syndicated Air Personality of the Year eight times.

Additionally, Stern has authored several best-selling books including Private Parts and Miss America.

Sibling

Stern has one older sister, Ellen Stern. Not much is publicly known about his sister, as Stern tends to keep his personal life private.

However, it is known that he has spoken positively about his sister and their relationship in interviews and on his radio show.

Career

Stern began his radio career in the 1970s while attending Boston University.

He worked as a disc jockey at the university’s radio station, WTBU, and hosted his own comedy show called The King Schmaltz Bagel Hour.

After graduating in 1975, Stern earned a first-class radio license and landed his first professional radio job at WNTN in Massachusetts.

Over the next decade, Stern continued to work at various radio stations in the Northeast, including WRNW in New York, WCCC in Connecticut, WWWW in Michigan and WWDC in Washington D.C.

During this time, he developed his signature on-air persona – a brash, controversial and boundary-pushing style that would become his trademark.

In 1985, Stern joined WXRK in New York City, which would become the home of his hugely popular morning radio show.

In 1986, the show entered national syndication and quickly grew to attract over 20 million listeners at its peak.

Stern’s show became known for its provocative and often outrageous content, which frequently landed him in trouble with the FCC.

In 2006, Stern made a major career move by taking his show to Sirius Satellite Radio (now SiriusXM).

This allowed him to broadcast without the restrictions of traditional terrestrial radio.

His show has continued to air on two dedicated Sirius channels ever since, cementing his status as one of the most successful and influential radio personalities of all time.

Awards and accolades

Stern has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He won the Adult Video News Award for Special Achievement in 2000.

Additionally, he was recognized with a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Male Newcomer for his role in the film, Private Parts, in 1998.

Stern has also been nominated for several other prestigious awards. He was a nominee for the Golden Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Private Parts in 1998.

Furthermore, he was nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst New Star for the same film in 1998.

In the adult entertainment industry, Stern was a nominee for the XRCO Award for Mainstream Adult Media Favorite in 2005.

Despite being known for his controversial content, Stern has also been recognized for his grooming habits, winning the Best Men’s Hair in America award from Grooming Lounge for the fourth consecutive year in 2018.

Personal life

Stern is married to Beth Ostrosky, whom he wed in 2008 after dating for about eight years. He was previously married to Alison Berns from 1978 to 2001.

He has three daughters from his first marriage to Alison Berns: Emily Beth Stern, Deborah Jennifer Stern and Ashley Jade Stern.