Huawei has been found guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud, but not guilty of the more serious overarching racketeering charge in a landmark case in the US.

In a two-month trial, prosecutors accused the Chinese technology and telecommunications giant of lying, cheating and stealing to gain any competitive advantage.

Huawei’s defence team argued that prosecutors had decided Huawei was a criminal organisation and built its case from there, but the firm’s success was due to its own innovation.

In a statement, Huawei said the racketeering acquittal “confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years”.

Jurors in a Brooklyn court found Huawei guilty of 10 out of 12 counts, which included conspiracy to violate US sanctions.

However, the jury declined to convict Huawei of the racketeering conspiracy charge, which required members to find the firm acted like a criminal enterprise.

Federal prosecutors first announced the charges against Huawei in 2019, after the dramatic arrest in late 2018 of senior executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

Meng, also known as Cathy Meng, was held for three years in Canada before she was released to return to China through a deal with US prosecutors.

During closing arguments last week, assistant US attorney Meredith Arfa told jurors Huawei spent 20 years doing whatever it took to expand its business, including lying to banks about its business dealings in Iran and stealing technology secrets from rival firms to ensure it had a competitive edge.

“For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft,” US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in statement.

“Thanks to the work of the FBI and our federal prosecutors, those who engaged in these criminal activities will be held accountable.”

However, defence attorney Brian Heberlig said it was by dint of hard work that Huawei’s business had expanded with operations in 170 countries and more than 200,000 staff.

Following the verdict, Heberlig told the BBC that Huawei was gratified that the jury had rejected the racketeering charge.

“The RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] count that alleged that Huawei was a corrupt organisation, with a corporate culture and policy of committing crime. That was, in our view, a significant overreach, and the jury soundly rejected it,” he said.

“Of course, we have mixed emotions about the rest of the verdict … [we] thought that Huawei was deserving of acquittals across the board.”

Sentencing is planned for September 2027. Heberlig said there will be “significant advocacy” to achieve the lowest sentence possible. Following that, he said he fully expects Huawei to appeal.

“If I know Huawei, that fight will continue, and the company’s not going to rest until it’s pursued every last argument it can through appeal, and hopefully, ultimately toward vindication,” he said.

By BBC News