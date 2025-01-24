Hubert Hurkacz Siblings: Getting to Know Nika

Hubert Hurkacz, born on February 11, 1997, in Wrocław, Poland, is a professional tennis player currently ranked No. 17 in the ATP singles rankings.

He achieved a career-high ranking of No. 6 in August 2024, making him the highest-ranked Polish male player in history.

Hurkacz has won eight ATP singles titles, including two Masters 1000 titles at the Miami Open (2021) and Shanghai Masters (2023).

Known for his powerful serve and all-court play, he reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2021 and was a finalist at the 2025 United Cup with Team Poland.

Siblings

Hubert has one younger sister named Nika, who is ten years his junior. Nika is also a tennis player and aspires to become a professional athlete like her brother.

Their mother, Zofia Maliszewska-Hurkacz, was a junior tennis champion in Poland, contributing to the family’s strong athletic background.

Hubert often credits his family’s support and motivation as key factors in his success.

Early career

Hurkacz was born on February 11, 1997, in Wrocław, Poland, into a sports-oriented family.

His mother, Zofia Maliszewska-Hurkacz, was a junior tennis champion in Poland, which likely influenced Hubert’s early interest in the sport.

He also has a younger sister, Nika, who is pursuing her own tennis career.

Growing up in this environment fostered a strong athletic foundation that would support his future endeavors.

As a junior player, Hurkacz showed considerable promise, achieving a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 29.

One of his notable achievements during this period was reaching the finals of the boys’ doubles at the 2015 Australian Open, which showcased his potential on the international stage and set the groundwork for his transition to professional tennis.

Also Read: Ross William Ulbricht Siblings: Get to Know Travis Ulbricht and Calla

Professional career

Hurkacz turned professional in 2015 and began competing in ATP Challenger and Futures tournaments to build his ranking.

His breakthrough came in 2018 when he entered the ATP top 100 for the first time.

This marked a significant milestone in his career, and he continued to rise through the ranks.

In August 2019, he won his first ATP title at the Winston-Salem Open by defeating Benoît Paire in the final.

One of Hurkacz’s most remarkable achievements came in 2021 when he reached the semifinals of Wimbledon.

He made headlines by defeating world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals before ultimately losing to Novak Djokovic.

Hurkacz has also claimed two Masters 1000 titles during his career. He won his first at the Miami Open in 2021, defeating Jannik Sinner in the final.

He added a second Masters 1000 title by winning at the Shanghai Masters in 2023, further establishing himself as one of the top players on tour.

As of August 2024, Hurkacz achieved a career-high ranking of No. 6 in the ATP singles rankings, making him the highest-ranked Polish male player in history.

In addition to individual success, he has represented Poland in team competitions like the United Cup and Davis Cup, contributing significantly to Poland’s efforts on an international stage.

Accolades

Hurkacz has won eight ATP singles titles, including two prestigious Masters 1000 titles at the 2021 Miami Open and the 2023 Shanghai Masters, making him the first Polish player to win an ATP Masters title.

In addition to his singles success, Hurkacz has a career-high doubles ranking of No. 30, reached in June 2022.

Hurkacz’s highest singles ranking is No. 6, attained in August 2024, which makes him the highest-ranked Polish male player in history.

He made his debut at the ATP Finals, becoming only the second Polish player to qualify for this elite tournament.