Hugh Grant, a British actor and producer, boasts a net worth of $150 million. Known for his charming performances, Grant became one of the most popular film stars of the 1990s and has maintained a successful career ever since. His films have collectively grossed over $3 billion worldwide, often featuring him as either a hopeless romantic or a charming rogue.

Hugh Grant Net Worth $150 Million Date of Birth September 9, 1960 Place of Birth London Nationality American Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Early Life

Hugh John Mungo Grant was born in London on September 9, 1960. He graduated from New College, Oxford, where he studied English literature and participated in acting purely for enjoyment. Initially, he did not envision a career in the entertainment industry. However, after performing in a touring production of “Twelfth Night” and joining the Oxford University Dramatic Society, he developed a passion for acting.

Before achieving fame, Grant dabbled in various jobs, including writing book reviews, crafting radio commercials, and tutoring. Eventually, he returned to acting, performing in numerous plays across England. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he landed roles in smaller films, such as Roman Polanski’s “Bitter Moon” and the critically acclaimed “The Remains of the Day.”

Hugh Grant Career

Grant’s breakout role came with the 1994 film “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” which became the highest-grossing British film at the time and earned him a Golden Globe Award.

This success catapulted him to international stardom, leading to roles in popular films like “Mickey Blue Eyes,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “Notting Hill,” and “Love Actually.” While critics often praise his performances, some argue that he tends to stick to familiar comedic tropes.

Personal Life

Hugh Grant’s personal life has been as high-profile as his career. He famously dated Elizabeth Hurley for 13 years before their split in 2000. Grant has five children: a daughter and a son with Tinglan Hong, and three children with Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein, whom he married in May 2018.

Hugh Grant Salaries

Grant’s role in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” earned him $100,000, launching his career. By the late 1990s, he was commanding $7-10 million per film. He earned $12.5 million for “Two Weeks Notice” in 2002. Today, Grant typically earns $10 million for a starring role and $5 million for a supporting role.

Real Estate

Hugh Grant has amassed a significant real estate portfolio, sometimes owning dozens of properties. In 2000, he purchased a mansion in London’s Chelsea neighborhood for $3 million. In 2011, he spent another $3 million on a nearby mansion for his former girlfriend Tinglan Hong and their two children.

In 2006, Grant bought a six-bedroom mansion in Chelsea Square for $20 million, selling it three years later for $32 million. In 2016, he acquired a $13 million home for himself and Anna Eberstein. They also own a $700,000 resort property in Sweden.

In 2019, the couple purchased a $23 million home in Chelsea. They still own the 2016 property, reportedly renting it out for $10,000 per month.

Hugh Grant Net Worth

Hugh Grant net worth of $150 million reflects his successful acting career, strategic real estate investments, and enduring appeal in the entertainment industry.