Howie Long Net Worth

Howie Long, a retired professional football player, actor, and television personality, has a net worth of $16 million. While he is celebrated for his lengthy and successful career as a defensive end in the NFL, Long is now widely recognized for his roles in acting and as a sports analyst.

Early Life

Howard Matthew Moses Long was born on January 6, 1960, in Somerville, Massachusetts. He showcased his athletic potential early, excelling in football, basketball, and track during his high school years in Milford. Long’s prowess in discus and shot put earned him several records.

He continued his athletic journey at Villanova University, where he played for the Wildcats, starting every game as a freshman and amassing 99 tackles in his first year. By his senior year, he recorded 84 tackles. Initially a tight end, Long quickly transitioned to the defensive line. He earned a degree in communications and was the Northern Collegiate Heavyweight Boxing Champion.

NFL Career

Long’s professional football career began in 1981 when he was drafted by the Oakland Raiders. He spent his entire 13-year career with the team, wearing the number 75 jersey. Throughout his career, Long earned numerous accolades, including NFL Alumni Defensive Lineman of the Year and NFLPA AFC Defensive Lineman of the Year. He won the George S. Halas Trophy in 1985 and helped the Raiders secure a Super Bowl victory in 1984. Long was an eight-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro selection. By the end of his career, he had over 91 sacks and was a key figure in the Raiders’ transition from Oakland to Los Angeles.

Long was known for his signature “rip” move, a quick uppercut that disrupted opposing blockers. He retired in 1993, leaving behind a legacy as one of the greatest defensive players, often compared to legends like Curley Culp and Lawrence Taylor.

Post-Football Career

After retiring, Long transitioned to acting, appearing in action films such as “Firestorm,” “Broken Arrow,” “3000 Miles to Graceland,” and “That Thing You Do!” He also became a familiar face in commercials for brands like Radio Shack, Coors Light, Nike, Campbell’s Chunky Soup, and Honda.

Long found further success as a sports analyst, joining Fox’s NFL coverage. He hosted “Howie Long’s Tough Guys” and won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality in 1997. Additionally, he authored “Football for Dummies.”

Howie Long’s Salary

Howie Long earns an annual salary of $4 million from his work with Fox Sports and his commercial endorsements for General Motors.

Real Estate

In 2019, Long’s son, Chris Long, sold his home in Charlottesville, Virginia, for $2.45 million. Chris had purchased the property in 2011 for $1 million, marking a substantial profit. The 5,000-square-foot home features four bedrooms, a theater, a bar, and a patio.

