Hugo Weaving Siblings: Get to Know Simon and Anna-Jane Weaving

Hugo Wallace Weaving, born on April 4, 1960, in Ibadan, Nigeria, is a British-Australian actor renowned for his versatile performances across film, television, and theater.

Born to English parents, Anne Lennard, a tour guide and former teacher, and Wallace Weaving, a seismologist, Hugo spent his early years moving between Nigeria, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia due to his father’s career.

The family settled in Australia in 1976, where Hugo attended Knox Grammar School in Sydney and later graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in 1981.

His exposure to diverse cultures shaped his artistic sensibilities, leading to a career marked by iconic roles in blockbuster films like The Matrix trilogy, The Lord of the Rings, and V for Vendetta, as well as critically acclaimed performances in Australian cinema and theater.

Siblings

Hugo has two siblings, an older brother, Simon Weaving, and a younger sister, Anna-Jane Weaving, both of whom live and work in Australia.

However, information about Simon and Anna-Jane is limited, as they maintain a low public profile compared to their brother.

Hugo is also the uncle of actresses Samara Weaving and Morgan Weaving, the daughters of his brother Simon.

Samara, born on February 23, 1992, in Adelaide, has gained significant recognition for her roles in Australian television, including Home and Away, and in Hollywood films like Ready or Not and Scream VI, establishing her as a scream queen and leading actress.

Career

Weaving’s career spans over four decades, beginning with his television debut in 1984 as English cricket captain Douglas Jardine in the Australian miniseries Bodyline.

His breakthrough came with the 1991 film Proof, where he played Martin, a blind photographer, earning critical acclaim and his first Australian Film Institute (AFI) Award for Best Actor.

He gained further prominence with his role as drag queen Mitzi Del Bra in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in 1994, a performance that showcased his range and earned him an AFI nomination.

Weaving’s international fame skyrocketed with his portrayal of the menacing Agent Smith in The Matrix trilogy (1999–2003), followed by his role as Elrond in The Lord of the Rings (2001–2003) and The Hobbit (2012–2014) trilogies.

Other notable film roles include the masked vigilante in V for Vendetta (2005), Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), and multiple characters in Cloud Atlas (2012).

Beyond film, Weaving has maintained a strong presence in theater, particularly with the Sydney Theatre Company, where he has starred in acclaimed productions like Macbeth, Uncle Vanya, and Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

His voice acting work includes roles as Rex in Babe (1995), Megatron in the Transformers series, and Noah in Happy Feet.

Since 2021, he has starred as Glen Mathieson in the Australian drama series Love Me, further demonstrating his versatility.

Accolades

Weaving has won six Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Proof (1991), The Interview (1998), and Little Fish (2005), and Best Supporting Actor for The Rooster (2023).

He also received an AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Television Drama for Love Me in 2024.

His performance in The Interview earned him the Best Acting prize at the 1998 Montreal Film Festival.

Weaving’s role in V for Vendetta garnered him the 2007 Constellation Award for Best Male Performance in a Science Fiction Film.

His theater work has been equally celebrated, with a 2011 Sydney Theatre Award and a 2012 Helen Hayes Award for Best Supporting Actor in Sydney Theatre Company’s Uncle Vanya, and a 2018 Helpmann Award for Best Male Actor in a Play for The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

Additionally, Weaving received a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor for the 2018 miniseries Patrick Melrose and was part of the ensemble cast that won a Screen Actors Guild Award for The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

In 2006, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AO) for his contributions to the arts, underscoring his significant impact on Australian and global cinema.