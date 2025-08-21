Humpy Wheeler, ‘P.T. Barnum of motorsports,’ dies at 86

Humpy Wheeler, a pioneering motorsports promoter and former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, has died, NASCAR said. He was 86.

Charlotte Motor Speedway said Wheeler died Wednesday of natural causes, surrounded by his family.

“Humpy Wheeler was a visionary whose name became synonymous with promotion and innovation in our sport,” NASCAR chairman Jim France said. “During his decades leading Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy transformed the fan experience through his creativity, bold ideas and tireless passion. His efforts helped expand NASCAR’s national footprint, cement Charlotte as a must-visit racing and entertainment complex.”

Howard Augustine Wheeler Jr. was born in 1938 in Belmont and gained his first major publicity job with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company. He held several other positions after Firestone shut down its racing program in 1970 and was hired at Charlotte Motor Speedway by owner Bruton Smith as president in 1975.

He became a transformative figure in promoting racing and was known as the “P.T. Barnum of motorsports” for flashy prerace stunts, elaborate productions and sparing no expense in ensuring fans had the most enjoyable experience possible at his events.

Earlier this year, Wheeler was named winner of NASCAR’s prestigious Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to NASCAR.

By ESPN