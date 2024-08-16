Hunter Doohan Siblings: Getting to Know John Doohan

Hunter Doohan is an American actor, writer, and director, recognized for his roles in Your Honor and Wednesday.

He grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and developed an interest in acting through high school theater.

Doohan’s notable performances include Adam Desiato in Your Honor and Tyler Galpin in Wednesday.

He is the son of Australian tennis player Peter Doohan and is married to producer Fielder Jewett.

Siblings

Hunter has one older brother named John Doohan.

John Doohan is known for his accomplishments in tennis, having played at a competitive level.

While specific details about his career might not be widely publicized, he has made a name for himself in the sports community.

Career

Doohan grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he developed an interest in acting through high school theater programs, including the Young Actor’s Guild (YAG) and Southside High School’s theater program.

After graduating high school in 2012, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting professionally.

For about seven years, Doohan worked various odd jobs, including as a waiter and a tour guide at Universal Studios, before booking his first major role.

Doohan is best known for playing Adam Desiato in the Showtime drama series Your Honor, where he starred alongside Bryan Cranston.

He also portrayed Tyler Galpin in the Netflix comedy/mystery series Wednesday.

His other notable acting credits include roles in the TV series Truth Be Told, What/If and Westworld.

In addition to his acting career, Doohan has ventured into writing and directing.

He has written and directed several short films, including Far from the Tree and After You’ve Gone.

For aspiring actors, Doohan emphasizes the importance of education, preparation, and a strong work ethic.

He credits local theater programs in Fort Smith for providing him with a solid foundation before moving to Los Angeles.

He advises aspiring actors to build their reels, submit themselves for projects online, and seek opportunities to work with acting coaches to hone their craft.

Awards and accolades

Doohan has received recognition for his performances, accumulating one win and four nominations throughout his career.

He won the Best Actor award at the Northern Virginia International Film and Music Festival in 2019 for his role in Soundwave.

Additionally, he was nominated for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Sichuan TV Festival in 2023 for his performance in Your Honor.

He also received nominations for Best Actor at the North Hollywood Cinefest in 2019 for Soundwave and for the People’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Ensemble Cast at the Just Jared Jr Fan Awards in 2022 for Wednesday.