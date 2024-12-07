Hussein Mohamed Elected New FKF President

Hussein Mohammed was on Saturday December 7 elected the new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president, in the second round of voting after round one failed to give an outright winner.

The Murang’a SEAL Vice-Chairman bagged 67 votes in the ultimate stage, while competitors Barry Otieno and Doris Petra who had already withdrawn from the race after Hussein claimed a slight advantage in round one but short of the 50+1 votes required, still got a vote apiece in the second phase as some delegates abstained.

Hussein’s had been long coming, as opinion from the common man, holding no vote in this process favoured him, and it translated with the candidates.

The hard work now begins for him.

In the first round, the Murang’a SEAL Vice Chairman garnered 42 votes, followed by Petra who got 31, while the immediate former FKF CEO got 10. Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula got four votes, Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino two, Tom Alila one, while Sam Ocholla and Chris Amimo had zero.

Soon after it was clear that there was no outright winner in the first round, there was evident quick lobbying on the floor, after which Petra announced her withdrawal from the second round.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we worked hard but our efforts were not enough. I therefore concede defeat to Hussein Mohammed,” she said, leaving only Otieno and Mohammed to run, as the re-run was supposed to have the first top three of the first round.

After another 15 minutes of consultations, Otieno followed suit and conceded defeat to Hussein too, rendering the second round vote just a formality, as any vote for a withdrawn candidate is deemed spoilt, as explained by the Electoral Board Chairman Dr. Hesbon Owilla.

It was however clear that there was an agreement between Otieno and Hussein, as the latter’s supporters tossed the former in the air after a brief discussion on the floor.

Hussein’s win ushers a new dispensation after a nine-year stint of Nick Mwendwa’s leadership, having taken over from former president Sam Nyamweya in February 2016.

He will work with almost an entirely fresh NEC membership, as only Coast’s Gabriel Mghendi and Upper Rift’s Bernard Lagat retained their seats in the Supreme football organ of Kenya.

The hectic day proceedings begun at exactly 11:50am, the national anthem and the East Africa Community anthems were played, before the FKF Secretary General Patrick Korir progressed to do the roll call.

In the roll call, he explained that two FKF branches, Homa Bay and Nyamira Counties, were not represented, as there are still ongoing court cases on the respective branches. Thus, without duly elected members, there was to be no votes from the two.

The Kenya Coaches Association and the Referees Association were conspicuously missing in the list, as the two have not held their elections, too. Thus, Korir explained that instead of 94 delegates participating in the polls, only 90 were eligible.

FIFA Council Member Isha Johansen was present, delivering the message of FIFA and CAF presidents Giani Infantino and Dr. Patrice Motsepe, respectively, in a nutshell acknowledging the importance of the exercise which to them – had been long overdue.

“We know there have been differences, but we believe that people differ so that they can finally agree,” she noted, adding that “we are here to change the narrative, not for ourselves, but for Kenya and the rest of Africa.

After her brief speech, immediate former FKF president Mwendwa then addressed the delegates, saying this year’s elections were the most competitive, attracting more competitors.

“We are here to do the election, and delegates know their work. We are voting today, but the league has not stopped because the game has to continue, and immediately after today, the work continues.

“This means that despite all the rivalry and competition tactics, we have to go back to continue building the game after this. While we are rivals, I’m gracious to all the competitors, so let’s greet each other after this exercise and just know that we are friends.”

Soon after, the Electoral Board Chairman Dr. Hesbon Owilla took to the floor, signalling the start of the actual process, which bore the outcome of the now freshly elected FKF leadership.

“We live in the fourth industrial revolution, so the whole world is watching. It is not about the victory, it is about the…”