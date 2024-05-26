Iain Armitage, an American actor and theater critic, has a net worth of $6 million. He is best known for his starring role as the titular character on the CBS sitcom “Young Sheldon” and for playing Ziggy Chapman on the HBO drama series “Big Little Lies.” Armitage has also appeared in films such as “The Glass Castle” and “I’m Not Here,” and has lent his voice to animated movies like “Scoob!” and “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

Iain Armitage Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth July 15, 2008 Place of Birth Georgia Nationality American Profession Actor, Theater Critic

Iain Armitage Young Sheldon Salary

In the first season of “Young Sheldon,” Iain Armitage earned $30,000 per episode, totaling approximately $660,000 for the 22-episode season. For the second season, his salary increased to $31,200 per episode, amounting to around $686,000. His contract specifies that in the third season, his salary would be raised to $32,500 per episode.

Early Life

Iain Armitage was born on July 15, 2008, in Georgia. He is the son of theater producer Lee Armitage and Scottish actor and singer Euan Morton. His grandfather is Richard Lee Armitage, former United States Deputy Secretary of State.

Career

Armitage first gained public recognition through his YouTube channel “Iain Loves Theatre,” where he reviewed stage plays and musicals. His videos attracted the attention of industry professionals, leading to opportunities at the Tony Awards in 2016 and 2017, where he served as a correspondent for Perez Hilton.

Start of Television Career

Armitage’s first television appearance was in a 2014 episode of the hidden-camera reality show “Impractical Jokers.” He later served as a guest judge on the variety series “Little Big Shots” in 2016. In 2017, Armitage landed his first acting role on television in the HBO drama series “Big Little Lies,” based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. He played Ziggy Chapman, the son of Shailene Woodley’s character, and was promoted to a main role in the second season. Armitage also appeared in a 2017 episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” portraying a young boy named Theo Lachere.

Young Sheldon

Armitage’s breakthrough role came in 2017 when he was cast as the young Sheldon Cooper in the CBS sitcom “Young Sheldon,” a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory.” Narrated by Jim Parsons, who played the adult Sheldon, the show follows the child prodigy as he navigates life in East Texas.

Also Read: Hugh Grant Net Worth

The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord. “Young Sheldon” has been a significant hit for CBS, earning Armitage a Young Artist Award and nominations from the Kids’, Teen, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Further Television Appearances

In 2018, Armitage appeared as young Sheldon in an episode of “The Big Bang Theory,” featured in a videotape watched by the older Sheldon. That same year, he served as a video clue giver on “Jeopardy!” and later appeared as a guest panelist on Nickelodeon’s “Unfiltered” in 2020. He also appeared on the Nickelodeon reality show “Group Chat.”

Film Career

Armitage made his film debut in 2017 with three movies. He appeared in “The Glass Castle,” a biographical drama based on Jeannette Walls’ memoir, “Our Souls at Night,” a Netflix romantic drama starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, and “I’m Not Here,” where he played the child version of J.K. Simmons’ character.

In 2020, Armitage voiced young Shaggy Rogers in the animated mystery comedy “Scoob!,” a reboot of the “Scooby-Doo” franchise. He voiced the German shepherd Chase in the 2021 animated action comedy “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” based on the popular children’s TV series.

Iain Armitage Net Worth

Iain Armitage net worth is $6 million.