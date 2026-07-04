IAU takes over probe into attack on political convoy in Kisii as three suspects arrested

The Inspector General of the National Police Service directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to fast-track its assessment of the attack on a convoy of Linda Mwananchi brigade in Keumbu, Kisii as part of probe into the attack.

This was after leaders said police sat and watched as hired goons attacked the convoy on Friday.

Several cars were damaged in the attack. This has attracted condemnation on police as it comes weeks after President Ruto ordered crackdown on goonism in the country.

There are claims the attackers were hired by a local leader.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri said in a statement the IAU team will examine whether there were any operational shortcomings in the police response, and recommend appropriate action.

IAU officers have already been deployed to the affected area.

He said the National Police Service (NPS) had arrested three suspects in connection with Friday’s attack on a political convoy along the Kisii–Keroka road in Keumbu, Kisii County.

Muchiri said investigations established that the incident, which was widely circulated through mainstream and social media videos, occurred on July 3, 2026, and targeted a political group that had been touring the area.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisii Central, working alongside personnel from Keumbu Police Station, moved swiftly and apprehended three suspects, who are currently in police custody.

Police said forensic analysis of the circulating videos, together with broader investigations, is ongoing to identify and arrest additional suspects linked to the violence.

“The NPS strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that political intolerance has no place in the country and warning that those responsible will face the full force of the law through the criminal justice system,” the statement said.

The police appealed to members of the public to assist investigators by sharing any information related to the attack through the nearest police station or via the toll-free emergency numbers 999, 911, or 0800 722 203 (Fichua Kwa DCI), as well as the WhatsApp reporting line 0709 570 000.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to protecting the public, conducting thorough investigations, and ensuring that all those involved in the attack are brought to justice.