Ibrahim Ali Khan Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Bollywood Actor

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, born on March 5, 2001, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, is an emerging Indian actor and a member of one of Bollywood’s most illustrious families.

The son of renowned actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim carries a rich cinematic and cultural heritage.

His paternal grandparents are the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and celebrated actress Sharmila Tagore, while his maternal lineage includes actress Rukhsana Sultana.

Growing up in the spotlight, Ibrahim has transitioned from a star kid to a promising talent in the Hindi film industry, balancing his famous lineage with his own aspirations.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Siblings

Ibrahim has one full sibling from his parents’ marriage and two half-siblings from his father’s second marriage to actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sara Ali Khan, born on August 12, 1995, Sara is Ibrahim’s elder sister and a well-established actress in Bollywood.

She made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and quickly rose to fame with her vibrant performances in films like Simmba and Atrangi Re.

Taimur Ali Khan, born on December 20, 2016, Taimur is Ibrahim’s half-brother from Saif Ali Khan’s marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Despite his young age, Taimur has already become a media sensation, often photographed by paparazzi due to his adorable antics and the public’s fascination with the Pataudi-Kapoor lineage.

Jehangir Ali Khan, born on February 21, 2021, Jehangir, affectionately called Jeh, is Ibrahim’s youngest half-brother, also from Saif and Kareena’s union.

Like Taimur, Jeh is a frequent subject of public interest, though his parents strive to shield him from excessive attention.

Career

Ibrahim’s journey in the entertainment industry began early, sparked by a childhood role as Young Jimmy in the 2008 action film Tashan, where he portrayed a younger version of his father’s character.

This initial exposure ignited his passion for acting, though he took time to hone his skills before stepping fully into the spotlight.

After completing his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and pursuing a filmmaking course at the New York Film Academy, Ibrahim gained practical experience as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

This behind-the-scenes role allowed him to learn the intricacies of filmmaking firsthand.

In 2025, Ibrahim made his much-anticipated acting debut as a lead in the Netflix romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, opposite Khushi Kapoor.

Playing Arjun Mehta, a scholarship student entangled in a fake relationship, Ibrahim showcased his natural charm and potential, though critics offered mixed reviews.

While some praised his screen presence, others noted he was still finding his footing as an actor.

Following Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim is set to appear in the thriller Sarzameen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol, and the sports drama Diler, directed by Kunal Deshmukh.