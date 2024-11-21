ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas Commander

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israel’s prime minister and former defence minister, as well as Hamas’s military commander.

A statement said a pre-trial chamber had rejected Israel’s challenges to the court’s jurisdiction and issued warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

A warrant was also issued for Mohammed Deif, although the Israeli military has said he was killed in an air strike in Gaza in July.

The judges found “reasonable grounds” that the three men bore “criminal responsibility” for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war between Israel and Hamas. Both Israel and Hamas have rejected the allegations.