Ice Spice’s Net Worth 2024

Ice Spice, a rising star in the rap scene, currently has a net worth of $8 million. She first garnered widespread attention in the summer of 2022 with her viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which took social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok by storm. Her unique sound, rooted in Bronx drill—a subgenre of Brooklyn drill—has captivated audiences, leading to her signing a record deal with 10K Projects and releasing more hits like “Bikini Bottom.” Ice Spice’s music often features uncleared samples of older soul, funk, and pop songs, adding a nostalgic yet fresh twist to her tracks.

Early Life

Born Isis Gaston on January 1, 2000, in the Bronx, New York City, Ice Spice comes from a diverse background, with Dominican and African-American heritage. Her father, who was also a rapper, inspired her early interest in hip-hop. At the age of seven, she began exploring the genre, influenced by artists like Lil’ Kim, Pop Smoke, and Sheff G. Ice Spice attended school in the Bronx before moving to a Catholic high school in Yonkers. She later enrolled at SUNY Purchase for college but eventually dropped out to pursue her passion for music.

Ice Spice Breakthrough in the Rap Scene

Ice Spice’s journey into the music industry began in 2021 while she was still in college. After meeting music producer RiotUSA, she adopted the stage name Ice Spice and recorded her debut song “Bully,” produced by RiotUSA. She continued to release tracks like “No Clarity,” “Be a Lady,” and “Name of Love,” the latter of which gained popularity on SoundCloud, boosting her presence on social media.

Her major breakthrough came in August 2022 with the release of “Munch (Feelin’ U).” The song quickly gained traction, thanks in part to rapper Drake, who played it on his Sirius XM radio station Sound 42. The track went viral on Twitter and TikTok, reaching number 34 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Following this success, Ice Spice made a featured appearance on B-Lovee’s song “One Time” and signed a record deal with 10K Projects, where she released her next single, “Bikini Bottom.”

Ice Spice Musical Style and Influences

Ice Spice’s music is heavily influenced by the Bronx drill sound, known for its use of uncleared samples from older music genres like soul, funk, and pop. She cites Nicki Minaj and Cardi B as major influences on her musical style.

Ice Spice Collaboration with Taylor Swift

In May 2023, Ice Spice collaborated with Taylor Swift on the song “Karma,” further elevating her profile in the music industry. She also made special guest appearances during three performances of Swift’s “Eras” tour in East Rutherford, NJ. On October 14, 2023, Taylor Swift surprised fans by introducing Ice Spice as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, marking another milestone in her rapidly growing career.

Ice Spice Net Worth

