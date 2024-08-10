James Brolin’s Net Worth

James Brolin, the acclaimed American actor, producer, and director, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Best recognized for his roles in iconic television shows like Marcus Welby, M.D., Hotel, and Life in Pieces, Brolin has also made a significant mark in the film industry with performances in movies such as Westworld, The Amityville Horror, and Traffic. Additionally, his marriage to legendary singer Barbra Streisand and his role as the father of Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin have further cemented his place in Hollywood’s elite.

Early Life

James Brolin was born Craig Kenneth Bruderlin in 1940 in Los Angeles, California. The eldest of four siblings, he was raised by his mother, Helen Sue, a housewife, and his father, Henry, a building contractor. From a young age, Brolin was fascinated by aviation and filmmaking, spending much of his childhood building model airplanes and filming with an 8mm camera. His passion for the arts was further ignited when he befriended future actor Ryan O’Neal during his teenage years. After graduating from University High School in West Los Angeles in 1958, Brolin followed O’Neal’s advice and pursued a career in acting.

Brolin enrolled at Santa Monica City College before transferring to UCLA to study drama. In 1960, he signed a contract with 20th Century Fox, where he began his career as a contract player, appearing in films starring Sandra Dee and landing small roles in television productions like Bus Stop and Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea. This period marked the beginning of Brolin’s long and successful career in the entertainment industry.

Rise to Fame on Television

Brolin’s big break came in the late 1960s after he was cast in the role of Dr. Steven Kiley on ABC’s hit medical drama Marcus Welby, M.D. His portrayal of the young and talented assistant physician earned him widespread acclaim, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1970. Brolin’s success on the show led to three more Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe Awards in 1971 and 1973. During this time, he also appeared in the legal drama Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law and starred in the television movie Trapped.

In 1983, Brolin returned to the small screen as the lead in Aaron Spelling’s primetime soap opera Hotel, playing the role of hotel manager Peter McDermott. His performance earned him two Golden Globe nominations and solidified his status as a leading man on television. Brolin continued to appear in various TV series throughout the 1990s and 2000s, including The West Wing, Psych, and Castle. He also played the role of Ronald Reagan in the television movie The Reagans, earning both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of the former president.

Film Career

In addition to his television success, Brolin has enjoyed a prolific film career. He began with small roles in 1960s films such as Dear Brigitte and Von Ryan’s Express before landing leading roles in the 1970s. Among his notable early films are Skyjacked (1972), Westworld (1973), and the supernatural horror classic The Amityville Horror (1979). Brolin became a popular leading man throughout the decade, starring in films like Gable and Lombard, The Car, and Capricorn One.

Although his film career slowed in the 1990s, Brolin made a strong comeback in the 2000s with supporting roles in acclaimed films such as Traffic, Catch Me If You Can, and The Hunting Party. He continued to take on diverse roles in films like Last Chance Harvey, Burlesque, and The 33, showcasing his versatility as an actor well into his later years.

Sports Car Racing

Outside of acting, Brolin had a brief but successful stint in sports car racing during the late 1970s. He competed in celebrity auto races and even participated in the 24 Hours Nürburgring race in 1979, where his two-car team, which included famed female driver Lyn St. James, secured first and second place finishes.

James Brolin Relationships

Brolin has been married three times. His first marriage was to aspiring actress and wildlife activist Jane Cameron Agee in 1966, with whom he had two children, Josh and Jess Brolin. They divorced in 1984. In 1986, Brolin married actress Jan Smithers, and they had a daughter, Molly Elizabeth, before divorcing in 1995. In 1998, Brolin married singer and actress Barbra Streisand after being introduced by a mutual friend. The couple resides in Malibu, California, where Brolin is also a stepfather to Streisand’s son, Jason Gould.

