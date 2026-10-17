Ida Odinga apologises to guests booed at Raila’s memorial in Bondo

Mama Ida Odinga has apologised to guests who were booed and intimidated during the first anniversary memorial of her husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in Bondo, accusing unnamed individuals of allegedly orchestrating disruptions at the gathering.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 17, Ida expressed disappointment over the conduct of some attendees, saying the incidents disrespected the Odinga family, Raila’s memory and thousands of mourners who attended the commemoration peacefully.

“Reports that individuals may have been paid and transported to the gathering for the purpose of heckling, intimidating or disrupting invited guests are deeply disturbing,” she said.

Ida offered an unreserved apology to those who experienced hostility, saying they had attended the event to stand in solidarity with the family during a deeply personal moment and deserved to be treated with courtesy and respect.

She maintained that all guests invited to the commemoration were welcome, irrespective of their political affiliations, noting that the invitations reflected Raila’s longstanding relationships with leaders and individuals across the political divide.

“The Odinga family has no quarrel with any of them,” she said.

Ida added that invitations to the family commemoration were expressions of fellowship and that neither attendance nor absence should be interpreted as a sign of disagreement with the family.

She called on political leaders to exercise restraint and ensure their supporters respected the dignity of others despite political differences.

“Political leaders have a special responsibility to exercise restraint, uphold order and ensure that their supporters respect the dignity of others, even where political differences exist,” she stated.

The former Prime Minister’s widow warned against turning Raila’s resting place into a battleground for political rivalries, saying the family’s grief should not be exploited to settle political scores.

“His resting place must never become a battleground for political rivalries. Neither should our family’s grief be turned into an occasion for settling political scores,” she said.

Ida reflected on her more than 50 years of marriage to Raila, describing him as a leader who believed in the freedom to disagree, challenged authority and endured political persecution while recognising the importance of dialogue and reconciliation.

She urged those seeking to honour his legacy to uphold the values he championed, particularly the ability of people with differing opinions to engage constructively without becoming enemies.

The Odinga family also thanked Kenyans and visitors from across Africa and beyond who travelled to Bondo to celebrate Raila’s life through prayers, songs, dances and shared memories.

Ida acknowledged the contributions of the Raila Amolo Odinga Memorial National Steering Committee, religious leaders, performers, volunteers and service providers who helped organise the anniversary events.

She also thanked President William Ruto for supporting the family, particularly in the construction and completion of Raila’s mausoleum.

Raila died in October 2025, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and citizens in Kenya and abroad.

His first death anniversary brought together mourners from different political backgrounds to reflect on his contribution to Kenya’s political and democratic history.

However, the reported heckling of some invited guests cast a shadow over the commemoration, prompting Ida to call for respect, restraint and unity in honouring the former Prime Minister’s legacy.