IDF officially confirms it is striking Iran.

Israel has struck Iranian targets in its long-awaited act of retaliation for Iran’s missile barrage on October 1st.

Explosions have been reported in west Tehran, Iran’s capital, reportedly hitting a power plant, as well as in Baghdad, Iraq and Damascus, Syria.

IDF spokesman: “The IDF is now precisely attacking military targets in Iran, in response to the ongoing attacks of the regime in Iran towards the State of Israel in recent months, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon.

The IDF is fully prepared in attack and defense, and we are following the developments from Iran and its proxies.

The IDF is conducting an ongoing situation assessment, and at this stage there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command.

You must continue to be alert and vigilant, and obey the directives of the Home Front Command.

We will update you on any changes immediately.”

Reports indicate at least three Israeli airstrikes in Tehran, with some sources suggesting up to six. The Israeli military claims the strikes targeted Iranian military installations. Israeli airstrikes hit Al-Suweida in southern Syria, with explosions also reported in Damascus and Homs, as Syrian air defences engaged in efforts to intercept the attacks. Explosions were also reported in Iraq’s Diyala and Salah El-Din provinces.

The U.S. has stated it is “monitoring” the situation, continuing its support for Israel.