IDF’s ‘Arrow’ Defense System Intercepts Houthi Missile Over Tel Aviv

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that its ‘Arrow’ aerial defense system intercepted a missile launched from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi forces, causing alarms to sound across central Israel. The missile was intercepted outside of Israeli airspace, resulting in loud explosions and falling debris, though no injuries were reported.

Magen David Adom stated that while there were no physical casualties, several people suffered anxiety attacks or minor injuries while seeking shelter.

⚡️New footage shows a #Houthi ballistic missile being intercepted over central #Israel. Sirens remain active in Tel Aviv, flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport are currently suspended, and more than 2 million settlers have sought #refuge in shelters. pic.twitter.com/3r2XQOwzVM — Shah Faisal AfRidi (@Sfaisalafridi) September 26, 2024

הטיל ששוגר מתימן יורט על ידי מיירט מדגם ׳חץ׳ בהצלחה. האזעקות והפיצוצים שנשמעו הן כתוצאה מתהליך היירוט ושברי היירוט — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 26, 2024

This interception marks another instance of the IDF deploying the ‘Arrow’ system in response to Houthi attacks, following similar incidents targeting Eilat in February and Tel Aviv earlier in September.

The attack came shortly after the IDF confirmed the death of Hezbollah’s drone unit chief, Muhammad Hossein Sarur, in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut.

Srour advanced and directed numerous aerial terrorist attacks aimed at Israeli civilians. During the “Iron Swords” war, he executed several terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers using UAVs and explosive devices.

In recent years, Srour led the manufacturing project of UAVs in southern Lebanon and established UAV manufacturing and intelligence gathering sites in Lebanon, located adjacent to civilian infrastructure in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

He was also the commander in the surface-to-air missile unit, commander in the “Aziz” Unit of the Radwan Force and Hezbollah’s emissary to Yemen and the Houthi terrorist regime’s Aerial Command.