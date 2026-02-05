IEBC appoints Moses Ledama Sunkuli as acting CEO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Thursday appointed Moses Ledama Sunkuli as its Acting Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary with immediate effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the appointment follows the exit of the former Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein and is aimed at ensuring continuity in the Commission’s operations.

Sunkuli currently serves as the IEBC’s Director of Electoral Operations and brings with him extensive experience as well as deep institutional knowledge of the Commission’s processes.

He will serve in an acting capacity for a period of six months or until the recruitment and appointment of a substantive Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary is concluded.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to fast-tracking the recruitment process while ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining high standards of service delivery to the Kenyan people.

This comes in the wake of a push to restore credibility of the Commission ahead of the 2027 polls.

There are reports of internal fights at the commission over deals.

This is part of the reasons Marjan was forced to resign. The tenders run to billions of shillings hence the fights which stem from powerful individuals.