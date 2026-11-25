The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) dismissed reports suggesting it has cleared former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to contest the 2027 presidential election, insisting it has made no determination on his eligibility.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the reports stemmed from remarks made by the commission’s Director of Legal Services, Chrispine Owiye, during an engagement with political reporters in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The commission said Owiye was explaining constitutional provisions governing eligibility and disqualification from elective office, particularly Articles 99 and 193 of the Constitution, and the legal processes available to individuals challenging decisions affecting their eligibility.

IEBC clarified that Owiye’s presentation addressed Articles 99(3) and 193(3), which provide that a person is not disqualified from election until all avenues of appeal or review have been exhausted.

However, the commission said the presentation did not address removal from office under Article 75, impeachment proceedings or whether a person impeached from office is eligible to contest an election.

“ For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission has neither cleared nor made any determination regarding Hon. Rigathi Gachagua’s eligibility to contest the 2027 Presidential Election,” Ethekon said.

IEBC said presidential nomination requirements are governed by Article 137 of the Constitution, read together with other applicable constitutional and legal provisions on eligibility to stand for election.

It added that any determination concerning the eligibility of prospective presidential candidates would be made at the appropriate stage of the electoral process and in accordance with the law.

The commission further noted that registration of candidates for the 2027 General Election had not commenced and would be conducted within legally prescribed timelines.

IEBC regretted what it termed the misrepresentation of facts by media reports and urged news organisations to exercise accuracy, fairness and due diligence when reporting on sensitive constitutional and electoral matters.

It called on the public to rely on official commission communication for accurate information, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, impartiality and the independent discharge of its constitutional mandate