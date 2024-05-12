IEBC Deems Reports of Non-existent Polling Stations Misleading

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has addressed concerns over alleged ghost polling stations in Baringo county.

In a recent statement, the commission refuted the validity of a list circulating on social media, labeling it as both “inaccurate” and “misleading.”

IEBC emphasized that the process of identifying and assigning polling stations for elections entails collaboration with stakeholders.

In a statement, the agency emphasized that stakeholders involved in the process include “political parties and the public.”

IEBC clarified that the total number of polling stations utilized in the 2022 general election was 46,229, noting that each polling station operates within a polling center.

The commission further stated that the list in question is publicly available on the IEBC website.

The controversy surrounding the purported ghost polling stations gained momentum after an investigation by NTV highlighted the presence of ghost schools in Baringo county.

The report featured images of signboards and gates leading to supposed schools in remote areas, devoid of any physical structures like classrooms.

Several of these questionable schools are situated in Barwessa ward, within Baringo North.

The list of alleged ghost schools includes Kaptiony Girls’ High School, Kasaka Mixed Secondary School, Kampi Ya Nyasi Secondary School, and Kasaka Primary School.

The revelation sparked intense online discussions, with some speculating that these schools might have been utilized as polling stations during the last general election.