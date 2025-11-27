IEBC dismisses claims of ballot stuffing, says it’s misleading and inaccurate

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) refuted a series of circulating online allegations claiming that ballot stuffing occurred during Thursday’s mini polls.

In a statement released, the Commission described the claims as “misleading, inaccurate, and designed to undermine public confidence in the electoral process.”

The Commission said that the country’s ballot management system makes such manipulation “practically impossible.” According the Commission, all polling stations operated under the watch of accredited party agents, independent observers, and members of the press throughout the voting and counting process.

“Every ballot paper contains multiple embedded security features that cannot be duplicated or forged,” said a statement on X.

“These safeguards, combined with strict chain-of-custody procedures, ensure the integrity of every vote cast.”

The Commission urged citizens to rely on verified updates issued by the Commission rather than unverified posts circulating on social media.

Despite the online misinformation, polling across most areas remained calm safe for some violence reported in Kaspul, Malava, Kabuchai and Mbeere North.

At least 17 suspects were arrested over violence that was witnessed in parts of Kasipul constituency during the mini poll exercise.

Police said some of them are under probe over the violent attack on Homa-Bay town MP, Opondo Kaluma and his bodyguard.

The bodyguard was also robbed of his loaded pistol in the drama. Police said the Ceska pistol was recovered in the operation.

The police also recovered assorted crude weapons from the gang. The suspected gang had been patrolling Kasipul Constituency in a Probox, police said.

Kaluma accused a candidate in the polls for the attack.

“The goons attacked me under his instructions, and as police watched,” he said as he bled. The goons roughed him up in the drama.

Police said the larger part of the constituency was peaceful safe for few areas.

The polls are taking place in 134 polling stations countrywide, where vacancies have arisen following the death of office holders or court decisions nullifying previous results.

The seats up for contest span both parliamentary and ward-level representation, drawing nationwide attention as political parties seek to solidify influence and test voter sentiment ahead of the General Election in 2027.

Several constituencies have attracted keen interest, among them Mbeere North, Ugunja, Malava, Magarini and Kasipul, where voters will elect new Members of Parliament.

In Baringo, the electorate will be seeking to vote in a new senator.

Political pundits posit that these contests could serve as an early indicator of party strength and shifting regional alliances ahead of 2027.

At the county assembly level, by-elections are set for multiple wards across the country. These include Chewani in Tana River, Narok Town in Narok, Tembelio in Uasin Gishu, and Lake Zone and Nana-am in Turkana. Residents of Kisia East, Kabuchai/Chwele, Purko, Ang’ata Nanyokie, Chemundu/Kapng’etuny and Metkei in Elgeyo Marakwet will also be casting their votes.

In the Gusii region, by-elections will run in Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya and Ekerenyo wards in Nyamira County. Urban centres are not exempt, with Mumbuni North in Machakos and Kariobangi North in Nairobi also heading to the polls.

The National Police Service (NPS) headquarters said the exercise had kicked off well in all places.