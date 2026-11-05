IG Kanja deploys additional police officers to boost security in Moyale amid Ethiopia tensions

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered the deployment of additional police officers to Moyale, Marsabit County, amid growing security concerns linked to developments in neighbouring Ethiopia.

Kanja announced the reinforcement on Thursday, November 5, during a security assessment visit to the border town, where he chaired a strategic meeting with regional security commanders to review the prevailing security situation.

He directed officers deployed in the area to remain on high alert and strengthen surveillance to protect residents and their property.

The Inspector General assured residents that the National Police Service (NPS) was committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region through enhanced security operations.

He also urged members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and relevant information that could help prevent security threats.

During the visit, Kanja toured a camp hosting families displaced by insecurity, where he assured them of enhanced protection and coordinated humanitarian assistance in partnership with relief agencies.

The security assessment comes amid concerns over instability in neighbouring Ethiopia and its potential implications for security along Kenya’s northern border.

Kanja was accompanied by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohammed Amin, General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Johanna Tonui and Kenya Police Service Director of Operations Philip Opiyo.

Others present included Eastern Regional Commissioner Jacob Muganda, Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet, Eastern Regional Administration Police Commander Michael Owino and Regional Criminal Investigations Officer Michael Sang, alongside other senior security officials.