IG Kanja in Boni enclave to inspect security operations 

Inspector General National Police Service, Douglas Kanja spent Monday December 23 in Lamu conducting security assessment of the area in light of the festive season.

The area is among those badly affected by terror related incidents which have displaced many.

Kanja was first briefed at the Kenya Navy Manda Bay by military officers led by Commander Kenya Navy Base Manda Air Bay-Brigadier L P Wafula and Brig J K Maiyo on the current situation of Operation Amani Boni.

Multi agency operations are ongoing in the area to address the menace.

Kanja commended the multi-agency security teams that have made both operations at Lamu and Boni enclave, a success, and further stressed that the rest of Kenyan cities are safe because of the critical role played by the multi-agency security teams along the Kenyan border stretching from Border Point 1 to 29..

Kanja and his team thereafter visited the General Service Unit Mokowe Camp, where he met with police officers drawn from the Kenya Police and Administration Police Services and the DCI, and later went to Pandanguo GSU and Nyongoro SOG Camps.

In all the police camps, Kanja commended the teams for their selflessness and dedication to duty despite working in very challenging situations, and reminded them to remain extra vigilant during this festive season to ensure that safety and security prevails in the country.

Kanja was accompanied by DIG APS Gilbert Masengeli; Commandant GSU-Ranson Loolmodoni, Commandant Border Police Unit, James Kamau, APS Director Operations-Jackson Kangani, and NPS Spokesperson Dr. Resila Onyango.

The area is under the multi-agency security operation Linda Boni and is near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The multi-agency operation seeks to flush out the militants from Boni Forest.

This has seen a significant reduction in such incidents.

This is among other things because of its proximity to Somalia border.

The border areas of Mandera, Wajir, Lamu and Garissa too have faced similar attacks which have affected development at large.

The government says they have acquired more resources to enhance operations in the border area against the terrorists.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border where the terrorists cross at will for attacks before retreating to their areas of control.

Kenya has been staging operations to tame their activities.

Somalia has not had stable government to help in addressing such attacks.