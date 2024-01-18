Nigeria Urges Citizens In Kenya To Exercise Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions Following Recent Murders

Nigerian government has issued a statement advising its citizens in Kenya to exercise vigilance following heightened tension after the gruesome murder of a JKWAT student in a Roysambu Airbnb.

The shocking incident involved the discovery of the student’s mutilated body, with the head still missing, sparking widespread condemnation and a surge of public claims linking the crime to a Nigerian national.

Kenyans took to social media platforms to express their outrage and point fingers at Nigerians, further escalating the situation.

Kenyan detectives Tuesday intercepted a Nigerian national at JKIA as he tried to fly out to Abuja for interrogation.

The Nigerian High Commission has deemed it necessary to address the concerns and ensure the safety of its citizens residing in Kenya.

In a statement, the Nigerian High Commissioner emphasized the importance of Nigerians remaining law-abiding and respecting members of the public.

“However, Nigerians are advised to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements even as investigations are ongoing and formal communication from host law enforcement authorities await,” the Nigerian High Commissioner said.

The statement also called for responsible information dissemination, urging members of the public to refrain from spreading disinformation and to use official channels for communication.

The Nigerian High Commission expressed its commitment to taking international legal action against those found guilty of spreading false information.