Nigerian National in Custody Over Murder of Woman in Roysambu

Detectives were Tuesday interrogating a man believed to be a suspect behind the murder of a woman whose mutilated body was found in a house in Roysambu area, Nairobi.

The suspect was intercepted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as he tried to fly out to Abuja, Nigeria.

But police are not sure he is the wanted man.

He was detained pending identification and interrogation, officials said.

He was detained at the airport for a while as the investigation team from Kasarani and DCI headquarters was called to pick him for grilling.

This is after police asked all personnel at exit points to be on alert and detain any suspicious character resembling the one wanted.

Police asked to patience for them to check and confirm if he is the wanted man.

“It is possible he is not the man we want. So wait we do more checks on him to be sure. He resembles the man wanted for the murder,” said one officer aware of the probe.

Police continued with the probe into the murder of the woman.

The team was trailing the last movements of the last movements of the 24-year-old slain woman.

It has emerged the woman was a second year student at a local university.

Police handling the murder which happened on Saturday January 13 said the woman met the killer man through social media instagram.

Her personal belongings including her clothes and mobile phone are missing.

The family of the woman was at Kasarani police station Tuesday to help in further identifying her forensically.

The investigating officers visited Ruaka where the suspected killer stayed or had been seen on the day the murder happened.

It has also emerged the man used a hacksaw in his mission to dismember the body of the woman.

Police suspect the man was on hire and he may have carried the body to show his masters he had accomplished the mission.

Using CCTV footage, and phone triangulation, the police have placed the suspect in Ruaka area, Kiambu County where he seems to have been staying for days.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

The woman’s dismembered body was found in a paper bag dumped in a dust bin hours after her murder.