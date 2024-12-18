IG Kanja Moves All Cops at Kaptagat Police Station After Slaughter of Stolen Cow

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered the transfer of all police officers from the Kaptagat Police Station in Elgeyo Marakwet County after slaughtering of a stolen cow.

Kanja ordered the movement of the about 30 officers from the station and they be replaced by a new team pending the outcome of ongoing investigations into the saga.

They were expected to leave by December 19.

The move is part of efforts to calm tension in the area over the stealing and slaughtering of the cow.

This followed a protest by the locals to the station to demand action on those behind an incident where a cow that had earlier been reported missing from the local village was found slaughtered at the station.

Two police officers at the station were arrested as investigations into the incident continue.

Locals raided the station and vandalized signposts before taking over the official car there which they used in protesting the incident.

They demanded a further probe into the saga saying past stolen and missing cows should be investigated with the police at the station in mind.

A preliminary investigation, according to police headquarters had implicated some officers at the station.

Some of them have been slaughtering stolen and recovered cows. They later supplied the meat to local butcheries for money.

The probe is ongoing amid reports of possible action on the way.

In the latest incident, a local had reported her cow was missing.

This prompted a search before word went around the missing cow had been slaughtered at the local police station.

A mob surged outside the station prompting those who had slaughtered it to escape the scene on Monday December 16.

Learning about the tension there, senior police officers and a Member of the County Assembly rushed to the police station after the mob threatened to set the station on fire.

A brief probe led to the arrest of the two police officers who were linked to the slaughter for grilling.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

The team handling the matter said they want to establish the links between the police officers and the stolen cow and their motivation.

Police authorities called for calm and termed the incident isolated.

A special team was later sent to the area for more investigations and action.

The arrest of the two officers brought to at least four cops so far arrested over crime in four days.

Police say the incidents are isolated and should not be used to judge the service.