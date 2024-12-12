IG Kanja Says No Deaths Reported at Troubled Dabel Goldmines in Moyale

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja led a police team to goldmines in Dabel, Moyale, Marsabit County to inspect compliance of the ban of mining activities there.

Kanja flew to the sites on Wednesday December 11, following claims a gold mine collapsed in Dabel area trapping some of the miners.

He denied reports there were deaths at the site.

Kanja held discussions with the local elders and security agencies in the area as part of efforts to tame the illegal mining activities there.

Kanja said the government’s decision to close the Dabel goldmines remains in force.

“The ban on mining in these areas is in force. Currently, the multi-agency security team supported by National Youth Service is backfilling the mine holes,” he said.

He was accompanied by members of the security and intelligence committees from Eastern Region.

Locals said there were about 52 miners at the Hillo goldmine site when it collapsed. Kanja denied the reports.

The area had been rife with armed criminals facilitating trade in narcotic drugs, while dozens of people including two aliens, were killed in April in gang rivalry between illegal artisan miners on site.

Most of the gold mines have been found to be unsafe.

Hillo goldmine is among the sites that were gazetted as disturbed areas in May 2024.

Authorities say activities at the goldmine were illegal and permission had not been granted for its operation.

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Kanja extended a declaration of Hillo goldmine site in Marsabit County as dangerous and disturbed.

They gazetted the declaration on October 4, 2024 saying they had among others, consulted the National Security Council before making the decision.

The declaration of the gold mine as dangerous was first made on September 3, 2024.

The Hillo goldmine sites include Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee, Hillo Godde Haroressa.

They said on the taking effect of the notice, all inhabitants of the said areas are ordered, with immediate effect, to surrender all arms in their possession to the nearest police station, police post, police camp and National Government Administration Offices during the hours of the day for safe custody.

“All arms surrendered shall be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of this notice Dated October 4, 2024,” they said.

Police had complained gangs had taken over the sites leading to the deaths of more than a dozen people.

The site has been a scene of drama between state agencies and miners who want to venture there for gold deposits.

The gold mines were closed for safety reasons.

The Hilo Gold mine, situated near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in Dabel, has been a focal point for gold mining activities, attracting numerous youths seeking to earn a living through gold scavenging.

However, due to safety and security concerns, the government ordered the closure of the mine on March 14, 2024.

Despite the closure, some miners continued their operations illegally, leading to deaths.