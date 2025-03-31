Nominated Kisii Senator Essy Okenyuri wants village power connectivity fast tracked

Nominated Kisii Senator Essy Okenyuri wants the last mile electricity connectivity project in the rural areas fast tracked to aid boost rural trade.

The slow pace of connectivity in other areas has been many villages still enveloped in darkness, she observed.

The ongoing program however has expanded business opportunities in some village market centres already connected.

“Unlike before , they traders are now selling into late hours.I have also seen mama mbogas selling vegetables and earning a livelihood,” she stated.

Rural lighting ,she said plays a vital role in economic development.

“The economies of many rural areas depend on agriculture, tourism and small businesses,” he stated .

Okenyuri spoke Sunday when she presided over the launch of the Electrification Projects at Magenche and Bokimonge Wards.

Several homesteads especially at Mokenene SDA and Kenyoro Villages were connected to the national grid during the function .

The government plans to connect more than 1.5 million Kenyans to grid.

Mainly targeted are households in rural areas across the country.

The connection utilizes the low-voltage network and maximizes the use of existing distribution transformers.

So far at least 460,000 homesteads have benefited across the country.

The project is a joint partnership venture between Government of Kenya and African Development Bank (AfDB) .

It would cost Sh13.5 billion.

The ongoing phase involve extension of the low voltage network to reach households located within 600 meters of a transformer.

Okenyuri said besides boosting business issues related to security have been addressed.

“With the actualization of these projects the use of paraffin and lanterns would be phased out,”she stated.

The problem project will assist school going childrento do their studies without strain

It would also boost businesses in village market centres, she stated.

“Economically, new businesses that are dependent on electricity like salons, barber shops and posho mills would thrive enabling our people to be financially independent,” she said.

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) has been central in electrification of the rural areas fully guaranteeing the locals of lighting.