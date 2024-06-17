IG Koome Assures Judicial Officers of Safety After Magistrate’s Shooting 

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome Monday assured all Judicial officers of their safety while administering their duties following the killing of Makadara Law Courts’ Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

Kivuti was shot in the chest and pelvic area by Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, the OCS of Londiani police station, amid a court proceeding on June 13, 2024.

She later succumbed to injuries at Nairobi Hospital.

This was after Kipruto was angered by the magistrate’s ruling.

On Monday, for the second time, IG Koome asserted that the National Police Service (NPS) will remain firm in ensuring that all judicial officers including Chief Justice Martha Koome will be accorded full-time security.

“NPS Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) and the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) Unit continue to provide security to Court buildings among other critical infrastructure,” said Koome.

“Police stations assign protective safety and security duties to all courts countrywide.”

The security of judicial officers was reinforced in 2021 when the Judiciary Police Unit was established to provide security to the Judiciary and allow efficiency in securing Judicial staff.

Koome further condoled with Kivuti’s family for her demise, further wishing swift recovery to two officers who were injured on the fateful day.

He made the remarks moments after president William Ruto told police to ensure safety of all judicial officers.

The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) and Kenya Judiciary Staff Association (KJSA) have announced the stoppage of all judicial services from June 19-24, 2024 and that the suspension will be subject to review “if circumstances dictate by inaction”.

But Chief Justice Martha Koome said Monday court operations will continue on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as normal.

She said the best way we can honour her commitment is by continuing to provide services in adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law.

Any lapse that might lead to lawlessness and anarchy would be contrary to what Kivuti stood for, CJ Koome said.

“We are committed to honouring her dedication to justice by following her example. Consequently, courts nationwide will proceed with their operations on Wednesday, 19th, Thursday, 20th, and Friday, 21st except for Makadara Law Courts, which is under re-evaluation for security purposes.”