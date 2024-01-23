Ignore Propaganda – Raila Says on Junet Ouster Plan

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to ignore the “propaganda” surrounding an alleged plan to oust Suna East MP Junet Mohamed from the party.

Speaking in Tana River, the former prime minister said the legislator who is also the minority whip in the National Assembly was staying on as the party’s director of Campaigns.

“Junet hajaenda mahali. Junet Haendi mahali. Imekuwa porojo mingi ya magazeti. Kila nyumba ambapo wanaishi bwana na bibi kunaweza kuwa na tofauti ya maoni sio? Hayo ni mambo ya kawaida. Junet hajaenda mahali, hakuna mtu ambaye amemguza. Junet ndiye Director of Campaigns chama cha ODM na kiongozi katika muungano wa Azimio. Yale yote magazeti wanaandika ni porojo,” Raila said.

This loosely translates to, “Junet has not gone anywhere. Junet is not going anywhere. There has been a lot of newspaper gossip. In every house where a husband and wife live, there can be a difference of opinion, right? Those are normal things. Junet has not gone anywhere, no one has chased him. Junet is the Director of Campaigns for the ODM party and a leader in the Azimio coalition. All that the newspapers write is propaganda.”

Reports indicated that Junet was set to be removed from the party for missing key party activities.

It was also said that the party had at some point written a show-cause letter to Junet and threatened to strip him of the minority whip role.

The lawmaker has missing in action after Raila’s failed attempt at the presidency for the fifth time.

Many said he was one of the reasons why the former premier lost to President William Ruto in 2022.